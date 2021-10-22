The State launches “France renov ‘”, a new public service for energy renovation

The public authorities have just presented, this October 21, 2021, the main lines of the future public service of energy renovation, called France renov ‘. Launched on January 1st, it will aim to bring more simplicity for households, in order to better involve them in the dynamics, in the wake of the success of MaPrimeRénov ‘. “France renov ‘will aim to inform, advise and support households in their renovation work”, explains the Ministry of Ecological Transition. Since this mission is the one assigned to the Faire network (such as Facilitating, supporting and informing energy renovation), why launch a new system? “The Faire brand was not very well known by the general public, unlike MaPrimeRénov ‘(MPR)”, we explain to the ministry. It was therefore considered preferable to launch this device, which uses the name of MPR, so as to install an easily identifiable brand in the landscape. The existence of two parallel structures managing two networks, namely the Ademe and the Anah, did not always facilitate things. It is the National Housing Agency that will be responsible for piloting this new network.

Creation of “renovated France spaces”

A unique telephone number and web platform will be created, so that the user has easy access to information on aids, a simulator, the address of the nearest advice center, as well as the list of certified craftsmen Recognized as guarantor of the environment (RGE). The system will be based on the Faire networks and the Anah information service renovation points, ie 450 counters in the region; these will become “renovated France spaces”. “This network will continue to grow to cover all the territory, co-financed by the EWCs via the Sare program and the local communities”, adds the ministry. “This is a simplification for households, since previously there were two networks aimed at different audiences.”





At the same time, the public authorities plan to put in place the renovating guide from 2022, relying on the 6,000 existing advisers (5,000 for Anah, 1,000 for Faire) already carrying out this type of customer journey. A decree, expected in spring 2022, will extend the support system to other professionals, who will have to apply for state approval. This text will specify the conditions of approval, the technical skills required, the ethics to be respected, and the content of the support. This opening to other audiences will materialize in January 2023, indicates a press kit released by the Ministry of Ecological Transition. The decree will also indicate for which types of aid and work the renovation guide will then become compulsory. Funded by a CEE program, it should be free for the poorest households.

MaPrimeRénov ‘serenity can be combined with the CEE

In a spirit of integrating aid, the government is taking an additional step by transforming the Anah’s aid “Living better – serenity” into “MaPrimeRénov ‘serenity”, thus joining MaPrimeRénov’ classic and MaPrimeRénov ‘co-ownership. “This offers more readability for the French, who did not easily distinguish what came under MPR or serenity”, explains the ministry. MPR Serenity will even be cumulative, from July 1, 2022, with the EWCs, to aim to “generalize more ambitious renovations”. We see here a new signal from the renovation policy that is favored today: moving towards more comprehensive, multi-work offers.

Some MaPrimeRénov ‘scales will change in 2022

The classic MaPrimeRénov ‘system will also undergo changes in 2022: it will only concern dwellings over fifteen years old (compared to more than two years previously), and the aid provided for the installation of closed hearths and wood inserts will be increased for the sake of improving air quality. The other scales will not change.

Finally, on the issue of the remainder to be paid, the advance renovation loan (Par), provided for by the Climate and Resilience Act, will be offered from 2022 by two banking networks, Crédit Mutuel and Banque Postale. A state guarantee will be put in place for the most modest households, in order to reassure financial institutions. “This device makes it possible to repay the capital borrowed at the time of the sale of the property or of the succession”, recalls the Ministry of Ecological Transition. The household only has to pay “a limited amount which constitutes interest”. This method would also have the advantage of “promote the energy improvement of the property provided by the works”.