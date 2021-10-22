the summary in advance of episode 255 of Friday, October 22

Jasmine finds it more and more difficult to deal with her son and the institute. Eliott understands her relationship with Greg. Gaëtan tries to clear things up with Stella.
Friday October 22 in Here it all begins, who will welcome a new chef, Olivia's ex-husband, and whose first images have been unveiled by TF1 … Jasmine (Zoï Severin) feeds Naël. Rose warns her that Teyssier wants to bring together the teaching team to discuss the incident of the day before. She promises to support her but suggests that he tell the baby's father. She prefers to keep his identity a secret, convinced that he does not care. For Rose, she must warn him. During the sports class, the students complain about the imposed cadence. Gaëtan receives a message from Stella who says he misses him. Later, he sets things straight with her by telling her that he loves Noémie and that she must accept him.
Eliott criticizes Greg for sometimes behaving badly
Eliott and Greg are having a good time together, when Jasmine knocks on the door. She seems embarrassed. As Greg sends him for a walk, Eliott blames him for it. "Sometimes you act like a big asshole and you don't even realize it ", he says before slamming the door. Clotilde finds Jasmine unmanageable. Antoine points out that she is a very good student. Teyssier offers Clotilde to attend the evaluation to see it for himself.
Later, Greg goes to find Jasmine who informs him that she is bipolar. She says she fears taking her medication for fear of not performing as well. He offers to help him train. After a few minutes of evaluation during which he puts pressure on her, Teyssier accepts that Jasmine remains at the institute, to the young woman’s greatest relief.
Salome takes revenge on Amber
Salomé supervises the service. Anaïs warns her: she should speak normally to Ambre, because otherwise Lisandro risks reproaching her. Salomé forgot to warn that a dish was very hot and Ambre is burning. She complains to Maxime for knowingly doing it. The young man comes to ask her to account but she sends him for a walk. Anaïs points out to her friend that it only complicates things for itself.
Later, Eliott is surprised at the discomfort between Jasmine and Greg when the latter tries to hug Naël. He asks her if they slept together. Greg admits having done it only once. Eliott points out to him that he could therefore be the father of the baby. The two men go to find Jasmine to clearly ask her the question. She tells him yes but Greg says he doesn’t believe her: “it is impossible that I am the father of this baby “, he proclaims.