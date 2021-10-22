the takeover of Béjot Vins et Terroirs by the Grands Chais de France winemaker targeted by an investigation

Joseph Helfrich, the boss of Grands Chais de France, the first private winemaker in France, was indicted for concealment of breach of trust and concealment of violation of professional secrecy, the Dijon prosecutor’s office said Thursday, confirming information from the Chained duck.

“I confirm this indictment to you”, simply told AFP the public prosecutor in Dijon, Olivier Caracotch, without further details.

The investigation, investigated in Dijon, follows a complaint, filed in the summer of 2016, by the Languedoc group Ad Vini (2,200 hectares of vines in operation worldwide) against the Grands Chais de France (GCF) during its acquisition. from the Burgundy wine merchant Béjot Vins et Terroirs (BVT), said Cédric Montfort, lawyer for Joseph Helfrich and GCF.

An audit at the heart of the investigation

Béjot Vins et Terroirs, based in Meursault, and which operated 530 hectares of vines in France (including 260 in Burgundy) when it bought out, was at that time shaken by a Customs investigation into suspicions of fraud against wine legislation. , which had earned its CEO to be briefly placed in police custody.

According to The chained Duck, GCF is accused by Ad Vini of having obtained confidential elements of a BVT audit, ordered by Ad Vini, and thus of having benefited from inside information allowing it to seize BVT to the detriment of Ad Vini, who was also interested in the Burgundian merchant.

“Joseph Helfrich and the Grands Chais de France are confident about the outcome of the procedure, which will formally deny the accusations of using privileged or undue information, since the acquisition process of the BVT Group was completely regular, this which is being verified by the courts, ”assured Me Monfort in an email to AFP.

“There is therefore no great doubt for my clients that these accusations and revelations were knowingly launched to harm a competitor but also to attempt to distract from the curious economic and stock market development of one of their competitors”, adds the council. . “My clients are therefore confidently awaiting the outcome of the current investigation,” he concludes.