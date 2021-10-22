the Tripoli conference ends with a hope of lasting stability

The international conference for the stability of Libya was held, at the initiative of the interim government, in Tripoli on Thursday, October 21. About thirty ministerial delegations as well as the UN, the European Union and the African Union were present to support the transition process in Libya. During this conference charged with a strong symbolic dimension, the priority was reiterated: to hold the elections of December 24, as planned.

With our correspondent in Tripoli, Aabla Jounaïdi

This is the home stretch for the December 24 poll, the deadline set by the Libyans last year, under the auspices of the UN. At present, the three million Libyans registered on the electoral roll do not know how they are going to vote.

In two months therefore, the Libyan electoral commission will have to determine the calendar of the presidential and legislative elections and organize them. International bodies and foreign delegations, present in Tripoli Thursday, October 21 for the international conference, pledged their support to the electoral commission to organize transparent elections.

Respect the schedule despite the unrest in the east

For his part, the interim Prime Minister Abdel Hamid Dbeibah, in place since last March and guarantor of this deadline, pledged that the poll would run smoothly on December 24 despite persistent divisions with factions in eastern Libya.

The Tripoli conference was also an opportunity to address the thorny issue of foreign fighters on Libyan soil. Gathered in a mixed military commission, under the aegis of the UN, the Libyan soldiers from the east and west of the country have finally succeeded in establishing a plan for the withdrawal of its forces. They presented it to delegations on Thursday.





“The situation has improved from a security point of view”

Just a year ago, when Tripoli was emerging from its third civil war in 10 years, the idea of ​​an international conference on Libyan soil was inconceivable. Thus, the event which took place Thursday at the Corinthia hotel is an important symbol in the eyes of Najiba Wahiba, the spokesperson of the Presidential Council of Libya:

” We managed to organize a conference under the Libyan auspices, about the Libyans, whereas so far all the conferences on Libya have been held abroad. This confirms that the situation has improved here from the security point of view, from the point of view of the unification of institutions. International support for the unity government has produced results quickly. “

Just ended visit to Libya, where I saw for myself recent progress made and stressed the need to maintain momentum. At today’s International Stabilization Conference. I underlined that timely, free and fair elections are critical. pic.twitter.com/2IA92wXXS8 – Rosemary A. DiCarlo (@DicarloRosemary) October 21, 2021



The international community ready to provide support

On the side of the African Union, we appreciate that Libya takes the initiative in this African crisis. Mohamed Ould Lebatt, Special Strategic Advisor to the Chairman of the AU Commission, said: “ Of course, they (the Libyans, editor’s note) need the support of the United Nations, of Europe, of the great powers of this world. The conference showed that everyone is there to support them and encourage them to continue on the path of taking charge of their own affairs. It is something that goes straight to the heart of Africa. “

Preparation of an election deemed crucial in December, plan for the withdrawal of foreign fighters … To bring these thorny issues to a successful conclusion, the international community has pledged its support to the Libyans.