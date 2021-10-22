The Vikings were already in North America 1,000 years ago!

The first crossing of the Atlantic by the Europeans was made by the Vikings. In order to know the date on which these people settled in Canada, researchers use an unusual time mark: a massive solar storm.

Christopher Columbus is perhaps the most famous man to have made one of the oldest crossings of the Atlantic, yet he is not the first. If he indeed arrived in America at the end of the XVe century, believing to be the first person from the old continent to set foot there, Vikings had already settled there 500 years before him. In any case, this is what relates a study published in the journal Nature. The fact that the Vikings are well the first Europeans crossing the Atlantic is not a new fact, but the exact date on which the Vikings were present in North America remained imprecise and was estimated to be around the first millennium.

There is only one American site that has been attributed with certainty to the Vikings. This site is located in Newfoundland (Newfoundland), Canada, and is called theHandle at the Meadows. This site has also been identified as a base camp from which the Vikings set out to explore other territories, some much further south. The imprecise dating of Anse aux Meadows had until then been based on architectural remains, a few objects and Icelandic sagas written several centuries after the arrival of the Vikings. The content of these accounts was moreover in contradiction with certain radiocarbon dating which had been carried out on archaeological remains present on the site; which dates indicate that the presence of the Vikings in America was short-lived (the Viking Age is defined between 793 and 1066 AD).

Spot a solar storm in tree rings

So how did the study’s authors determine that Vikings were at Anse aux Meadows exactly 1,000 years ago, in the year 1021? They relied on a solar event detected in the dark circles of trees… To understand how they did it, we must first know that the carbon 14 production is on average 2 ‰ per year, a fact that has been measured in tree rings over time . However, because of cosmic radiations caused by a massive solar storm, this carbon-14 production suddenly increased to 12 ‰ during the years 775 and 993. The traces of this increase are present in the rings of the trees all over the world.

The researchers therefore tried to find this anomaly of the year 993 in three objects attributed to the Vikings. They then counted the rings from this anomaly to the outermost ring of the pieces. drink, which indicates the date of the tree’s death. The three objects had been cut from different trees and the dating of the materials all referred to the year 1021.

The authors also add that the Icelandic sagas mention exchanges between the Vikings and the native american groups. However, no data on present-day peoples of Greenland corroborates these historical elements because no trace of transmission of pathogenic no information genetic, which may have been the result of distant contact with the Vikings, has not been found. Future research will therefore be directed towards understanding the activities of the Vikings and the consequences of their Atlantic crossing.