The Vikings would have reached America long before Christopher Columbus

Decidedly, the latest archaeological discoveries are not in favor of the accomplishments of the famous navigator. Recently, we announced to you that Italian sailors would have seen the lands of America before him, and today, it is the turn of the Vikings to precede him. According to a new study, the Vikings arrived in America around 500 years before Christopher Columbus, who would therefore not be the first European to reach the continent.

Vikings traveled great distances aboard their iconic ships, called longships. They notably established colonies in Iceland, Greenland and eventually L’Anse aux Meadows, on the island of Newfoundland, Canada.

Until now, the date on which this first transatlantic activity took place has never been clearly established. After analyzing samples of wood from the remains of a Viking village, an international team of researchers revealed that the Scandinavians were already present on American soil in 1021. This date also marks the first known time when the Atlantic was crossed. Details of the study were published on October 20, 2021 in the journal Nature.

Precise dating thanks to a solar storm

As part of their study, the researchers analyzed three samples of wood collected at L’Anse aux Meadows, an archaeological site where the remains of a Scandinavian village were discovered in 1960.

All were dated exactly to the year 1021, and all came from archaeological contexts attributable to the Vikings. They showed obvious signs of cutting and slicing by metal blades, a material that was not produced by the indigenous population. The exact dating could be obtained thanks to the impact of a massive solar storm that occurred in 992 AD. AD, which produced a distinct radiocarbon signal in the rings of trees.

” The marked increase in radiocarbon production between 992 and 993 has been detected in tree circle records around the world “, Explains in a press release Professor Michael Dee of the University of Groningen, director of research.





The researchers found that each of the three wood samples exhibited this radiocarbon signal 29 growth rings “before” the edge of the tree bark. Knowing that each growth ring represents a year, the exact date could be calculated – 992 + 29 = 1021. ” The discovery of the solar storm signal at 29 bark growth rings led us to conclude that the cutting activity took place in the year 1021 CE », Explains Dr Margot Kuitems of the University of Groningen, lead author of the study.

An intense and brief adventure

This date (1021 AD) therefore becomes the most distant for which a European presence has been scientifically proven. The previous dates of the presence of the Vikings on the American continent were mainly based on the sagas of the Icelanders. However, the latter would not have been written until centuries after the events they describe, as they were originally oral histories.

The number of Viking expeditions to the Americas and the exact duration of their stay over the Atlantic, however, remain unknown. All current data suggests that this endeavor was short-lived and that the cultural and ecological legacy of this first European activity in the Americas was probably weak.

Nonetheless, botanical evidence from L’Anse aux Meadows confirmed that the Vikings explored lands further south than Newfoundland. ” They were probably looking for wood and other resources to bring them back to Greenland. Explains Dee. ” There were maybe a hundred Norwegians at the site. We know from plant remains found at the site that they also ventured further south to America, but we don’t know exactly where. Based on the amount of rubbish left behind and because no Nordic burials were found, most archaeologists believe they were at L’Anse aux Meadows for a fairly short period of time. “.

Although contradictory and sometimes fanciful, the sagas also suggest encounters, violent or friendly, between Europeans and the indigenous peoples of the region. However, little archaeological evidence has been found to support such exchanges. There are also other medieval accounts which suggest that important figures from the European continent were informed that the Vikings had landed on the other side of the Atlantic.

In the future, Dee hopes his team or other archaeologists can uncover the remains of more exotic plants, which could point to other places in North America explored by the Vikings. Be that as it may, this new research bears witness to the remarkable achievements of these adventurous peoples.

Source: Nature