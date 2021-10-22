The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 range is still very ambitious this year with 120 Hz AMOLED

The Redmi Note 11 range is coming. This range is generally very interesting for its characteristics-price ratio. This year, we will be entitled to AMOLED at 120 Hz.

Xiaomi continues, at a breakneck pace, to unveil new smartphones. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 range is expected for October 28 and would consist of three models: the Redmi Note 11, the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 11 Pro +. While waiting for the event, the Chinese brand has confirmed some of the technical characteristics through several teasings published on Chinese social networks.

The technical sheet is still ambitious this year

Until now, we knew the announcement date of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 at a conference in China. We now know that three devices will make up the range and will be marketed with 128 GB and 256 GB of internal storage, as well as 6 to 8 GB of RAM. Finally, they will also be relatively thin (8.34 mm thick). Xiaomi has also decided to add a headphone port as well as speakers designed in partnership with JBL. Finally, this range will debut in four colors (purple, black, green and red).





Finally, certainly the most interesting information, this new range will be equipped witha Full HD AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch response rate and DCI-P3 color space coverage.

On the performance side, the Redmi Note 11 should arrive with the MediaTek Dimensity 810, the Redmi Note 11 Pro would be equipped with the Dimensity 920. Finally, the Redmi Note 11 Pro + would be launched with the Dimensity 1200. This information does not have not yet confirmed.

We can’t wait to see the prices displayed on the European market, the Redmi Note range is Xiaomi’s most popular range. These smartphones generally boast an excellent feature-price ratio.