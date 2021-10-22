These cities where the property tax weighs the most in your rental investment

The property tax continues to rise and weighs heavily on the owners’ wallets. The local tax paid by more than 32 million taxpayers is indeed an additional cost far from negligible. Enough to increase the cost of mortgage loans – the property tax can represent up to 2 months of mortgage loan for borrowers – but also hinder the profitability of owners wishing to rent out their housing.

Thus, in Montpellier, it takes the equivalent of about a month and a half of rent (40 days of rental) to cover the amount of the property tax, according to Meilleur Agents who scrutinized the 11 largest cities in France including Paris. Same punishment in Toulouse, Nantes and Bordeaux where investors will only recoup their costs after having cashed the equivalent of a “big” month (between 38 and 35 days). It is also in Nantes that the property tax has soared the most in the last 5 and 10 years (respectively + 20.28% and + 37.51%). And over one year, Montpellier is one of the cities where the tax has increased the most (+ 2.6%). In Lille and Strasbourg, the penalty is barely less severe: 31 and 28 days. The national average is 2.3 months of rent, according to the National Union of Homeowners.

In Paris and Lyon, low property tax but high prices

Real estate brokers and agents therefore advise you to take into account the impact of property tax when making a rental investment. Otherwise you could have unpleasant surprises, with the increasing weight of this local tax which has not finished climbing according to the UNPI.

Conversely, owners in Paris and Lyon are “luckier” in this area. The amount of the property tax is “only” equivalent to 14 days of rental of accommodation in Paris and 21 days in Lyon. It is in these cities that rental profitability is the least penalized. The local elected officials did not have too heavy a hand with the taxpayers since the property tax only increased by, respectively, 0.22% and 0.4% between 2020 and 2021. In Lyon, the local tax has even reduced by 0.82% if we include the tax on household waste.

This is not enough to cheer up investors because if their profitability is not eroded by property tax, it is by property prices. In Lyon, they have continued to flare up (+ 47% over the past 5 years!) And in Paris, even if they have stagnated or even fallen since the start of the health crisis, real estate remains very expensive. Enough to encourage owners to look towards medium-sized cities. But again, the “jackpot” is not guaranteed. Besides the property tax and property prices of course, you will also need to closely scrutinize the demand. To avoid having to own a home without tenants.