this “flesh-eating” sexual disease worries the health authorities

A new STI is always a source of additional panic for those who have or will have new sexual partners. We take stock of an STI whose nickname is scary, and which has recently arrived in Europe, to know how it is possible to protect yourself from it.

an ist that circulates more and more

A rare STI in normal times is spreading more and more in UK, and worried health authorities. It’s about “inguinal granuloma”, also known as “donovanosis”, and its rate of spread has increased since the end of confinement. Specifically, according to the British public health agency, the number of people infected with inguinal granuloma has increased significantly since 2016. Before the COVID-19 crisis, around thirty cases had been identified according to our colleagues from Free noon. Since, the cases would still be increasing, while this rare disease was usually rife in India, Brazil, South Africa and Australia. This STI has only recently appeared in Europe.

Inguinal granuloma usually produces a lump (nodule) “reddish and painless” on the genitals (or in the area surrounding them). This nodule grows over time, then tears, and then forms an ulceration. As the doctor explains Sheldon R. Morris of the University of California on behalf of the MSD Manual:

Symptoms of inguinal granuloma usually appear 1 to 12 weeks after infection. The first symptom is the appearance of a red nodule, painful that slowly widens to form a round, raised lump (granuloma). The granuloma then ruptures to form a foul-smelling ulceration near the site of the initial infection.



The infection can be in various places :

At men’s : Penis, scrotum, groin and thighs, see same face in some cases, anus and buttocks if anal intercourse

In women : Vulva, vagina and surrounding skin, see the same face in some cases, anus and buttocks if anal intercourse

the inguinal granuloma bears the nickname “flesh eater” since he is responsible for these lesions, which can sometimes lead to necrosis. If the patient has this STI is not treated, ulcerations slowly spread and spread to adjacent tissues, causing further damage. Ulcerations heal slowly and can sometimes “cause permanent scarring”. Likewise, in the most severe cases, the infection can spread through the bloodstream. in the bones, joints or liver. Left untreated, this STI can even prove fatal.

condoms, screening, and treatment

To protect you from inguinal granuloma, and other STIs, general preventive measures are needed. It is of course advisable to use regularly and correctly a condom with new partners, and wait for a negative screening test to remove it, but also to get tested quickly if you have had, in the past, risky driving.

People catching this STI are subjected to a treatment (which corresponds to taking antibiotics), and it is important, thereafter, that they contact all potentially infected people in their entourage, in order to limit as much as possible the spread of inguinal granuloma. With treatment, the condition of those infected starts to improve within 7 days. Healing may be slower, however, and lesions may reappear. The person must then be treated for a longer period. In all cases, the infected person must undergo regular check-ups for 6 months.