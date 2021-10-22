this mythical DC hero finally exists in the MCU (video)

Marvel continues the presentation of one of its most anticipated productions, The Eternals. The film will shed light on a new group of heroes, whose goal has always been to protect the Earth from Deviants since the dawn of time. But that’s not all… The Eternals will allow to bring this DC hero inside the MCU itself!

A little wink is a pleasure

The rivalry between Marvel and DC is well established. For many years now, the two houses have been fighting a merciless battle to win the hearts of action and superhero fans. In this war, it is not uncommon to have seen the two firms draw inspiration from each other, in particular concerning the creation of their respective superheroes.

Through the latest movie trailer The Eternals, Marvel confirmed this trend and even decided to to glide a little nod to his best rival. The next feature film expected from the MCU will be released on November 3 in France. Consequently, the communication around the project must have put a little kick on the accelerator, giving us a whole mess of new information around the long-awaited Marvel film.





This DC hero does exist in the MCU

After having offered to discover The Eternals Through several trailers, Marvel now offers us the opportunity to get to know its new group of heroes using a “featurette” clip (exclusively available in original version). This sheds light on the role and character of each demigod, and even offers a very fun passage that would confirm the presence of a DC character in the MCU canon.

Around 0:40 of the video posted by Movieclaps Trailers, it is possible to see an excerpt from the Eternals where the son of Phastos cries out when he sees the character played by Richard Madden: “It’s Superman!”. Before he finally retorts: “I don’t wear capes.”

If this passage does not necessarily have a great interest in the framework of the Eternals, it will undoubtedly make the fans smile from the first hour. Marvel then confirms that Superman is very present in the collective imagination fans, including those in the MCU. However, the firm takes the opportunity to tackle its rival by offering a more modern version of its flagship superhero, embodied by the new character. Ikaris. While waiting to find out more about The Eternals, discover our article concerning the first reviews around the film.