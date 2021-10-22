this oil platform becomes a gigantic amusement park

When Saudi Arabia has a project in mind, the kingdom does not hesitate to think big, the proof with a new idea that could well come out of the water. Yes, water because the country is going build a huge amusement park on the theme of offshore oil rigs in the middle of the Persian Gulf.

Thrills in the middle of the Persian Gulf

This project, titled The Rig, is supported by the Saudi Public Investment Fund. The project plans to take inspiration from oil platforms by offering an amusement park spanning 150,000 square meters on the subject of petroleum. In addition to attractions such as roller coasters, the park will also offer skydiving and bungee jumping. Visitors will also enjoy three hotels and eleven restaurants installed on the different levels of the structure.

To access the platform, customers will have access toa train, a landing stage for yachts and a landing strip for helicopters.





Although the theme is focused on that of oil, The Rig affirms that he will propose “global best practices for preserving the environment. “

Diversify its economy by attracting tourists

The goal for Saudi Arabia is toattract tourists from all over the world, especially the many pilgrims who travel to Mecca every year. The country also wishes to be able to compete with Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Oman, to become a central player on an international scale.

The Rig is part of the Saudi Vision 2030 program which aims to enable the country to diversify its economy, which is largely and unsurprisingly based on oil ! Ultimately, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia targets 100 million tourists each year by 2030.