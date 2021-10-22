This statement which may not please Nolwenn Leroy

A birthday like no other. On October 20, 2001, Nikos Aliagas launched the very first season of “La Star Academy” on TF1. The show produced by Endemol is inspired by the concept of a Dutch program known as “StarMaker”.

Cast on a beach to participate in season 1 of “The Star Academy”, Jean-Pascal Lacoste remembers everything, down to the smallest detail, as if it were yesterday. The agitator explains to our colleagues from “Télé Loisirs”: “The candidates were selected the same evening live. We were 100 then 50 then 16. During this first selection bonus, we find ourselves in the center of the stage, the light above us and Nikos who said to us: “You are… failed / admitted.” Failed, the light went out. Admitted, we didn’t know where we were going. I remember, I shouted “Yeah” and I threw my fist in the air when I didn’t know what I had won (laughs). There were 200 suitcases in the boxes. All the parents were in the audience. “

Selected, Jean-Paul Lacoste landed at the castle of Dammarie-les-Lys with his comrades. The adventure begins on the fly. “I just remember that when we got to the castle, there was something to eat and drink. We were all very happy. I was thinking of nothing, for me I was with friends and we were enjoying the evening, we were drinking a few drinks, we chose our rooms, we got to know each other but that’s all. I even believe that with the pressure of the prime, we did not go to bed so late the first evening. Then the next day, we were woken up to start working “, remembers the actor who became a columnist in” Touche pas à mon poste “.





And even if he did not win, for Jean-Pascal Lacoste, the first season of “La Star Academy” “remains and will remain the best, the top of the top”. A statement that should not please Nolwenn Leroy, winner of season 2. “We were the first, pioneers. It was the beginnings of reality TV. We knew nothing, we were naive, we landed totally . It’s been a constant discovery of the Star Ac ‘. Every day we discovered something new. That’s why it was great and that’s what made us naive about all the other seasons. I’m not saying the other seasons were crap, I’m just saying the inner workings of the show were known after us. Everything was new to us every day. That’s why there is had this success too “, estimates the companion of Delphine. As a reminder, it was Jenifer who won the first edition of the singing competition.

