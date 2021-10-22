Thomas Pesquet: after Kaamelott, he receives another French film in space! – Cinema News

Clément Cuyer appreciates all genres, from good hard-hitting horror films to schoolboy comedy. He is an “old man” of AlloCiné, journalist in the editorial staff for more than two passionate decades. “Too old for this bullshit”? Oh never!

Actor Pierre Niney has just revealed that he sent Thomas Pesquet and his ISS crew a copy of “Black Box”, the thriller which he starred in theaters last month.

A new French film on the program for the cinephile crew of the International Space Station! After being able to discover Kaamelott with his fellow astronauts, Thomas Pesquet will soon receive a copy of the thriller Black Box, released in theaters last month. This is what actor Pierre Niney has just revealed on social networks.

“At the request of the ISS teams, we sent the film on board! Hope you like it”, enthuses Pierre Niney on his Twitter account. And take the opportunity to ask a quick question: “PS do you have a black box on board up there?”

Thomas Pesquet, who at the beginning of the month became the first French commander of the ISS, should return to dry land in a few days after more than six months in space. The opportunity for the astronaut to debrief the two big French successes discovered in weightlessness?