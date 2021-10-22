Tomorrow is ours (spoilers): Anna meets a very special patient

On October 25 in Tomorrow belongs to us (TF1, 7:10 p.m.), Judith and Noa confess their feelings, Karim leaves Anna and Anna meets Jim’s wife …

In the episode of Tomorrow belongs to us from Monday 25 October 2021, Judith (Alice Varela) receives a visit from Noa (Tristan Jerram). Upset by the death of his grandfather, Yvan Josse (Jean-Louis Tribes), the young man announces to him that he intends to leave Sète to turn the page. Judith accuses the blow. Saddened by the news, she confides in her parents, who understand Noa’s decision. Later, however, Alex (Alexandre Brasseur) goes to see Noa at the Mas. He promises to be there to support him if he decides to stay, and assures her that the stories between the Josse and the Delcourt are now a thing of the past. In the evening, Judith joins Noa at the Mas. The young man tidies up his grandfather’s things and announces to his girlfriend that he has decided to stay in Sète. He confides in her that he would have had a hard time leaving without her anyway, and Judith admits that she only held out during her captivity thanks to him. The two teenagers confess their feelings to each other.Alex and Chloe (Ingrid Chauvin), them, talk about their antics from the previous week. The two exes decide to turn the page, but have a hard time staying away from each other …

At the same time, at the reception of the Saint-Clair hospital, Marianne (Luce Mouchel) passes a soap to Christelle (Ariane Séguillon), who spent his morning reading magazines instead of working. Following this altercation, Christelle confides in Sylvain (Arnaud Henriet) and Charlie (Clémence Lassalas). The receptionist is more than tired of having to endure the admonitions of her superiors, and does not understand why she has to continue working being so rich. Sylvain reminds him that they must keep their feet on the ground, but the plumber soon changes his mind. Called to the Spoon to repair the clogged sink, Sylvain is criticized by Vanessa Lehman (Victoire Dauxerre), who addresses him with all the rudeness that characterizes her. Annoyed, Sylvain throws in the towel and decides to close Moreno Services. But when he returns home, Christelle announces to him that she has changed her mind and that she agrees to continue working.

Karim and Anna, it’s over …

Karim (Samy Gharbi) is very distant with Anna (Maud Baecker), whom he surprised with Jim the previous week. During breakfast (Maud Baecker), Anna’s cell phone never stops vibrating. The young woman claims that Bart (Hector Langevin) is trying to contact her for the Spoon playlist, but Karim has doubts. As she leaves her house, Anna bumps into Jim. The photographer came to return her identity card, which she had left at the hotel. He takes the opportunity to ask her why she does not answer his calls, to which Anna replies that she is in a relationship and that she does not want to see him again. Once at the hospital, Anna confides in Flore (Anne Caillon). She reveals to him that nothing happened between Jim and her at the hotel, and that she doesn’t want to cheat on Karim.

After a consultation with Roxane (Raphaële Volkoff), who suffers from post-traumatic stress since her abduction, Anna takes care of a patient named Marjorie. Victim of discomfort that very morning, the young woman suffers from anxiety related to the problems she encounters with her husband. After an encouraging first session, Anna suggests that Marjorie come back to see her with her husband, which the patient accepts. Karim comes to the Spoon for a coffee. He takes the opportunity to discreetly question Bart about the restaurant’s new playlist, but the young boss says he doesn’t have time to take care of the after-work music. Understanding that Anna lied to him, Karim decides to pack his bags. Anna surprises him and tries to hold him back, but Karim tells him that he knows about Jim. He ends their relationship and leaves the scene. At the same time, Jim returns home. His wife’s voice is heard. This is Marjorie, Anna’s new patient …

