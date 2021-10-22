Tony Parker, Bernard King, Dwight Howard, Vince Carter … some are left behind

It’s inevitable. Every time there is a ranking that is made or a selection made, there is a lot of discussion, it gets out of hand, and it rages. As you can imagine, the NBA All-Time Top 75 is no exception – quite the contrary. Tonight, the League completed its prestigious list by revealing the last 25 players, and we know who was left out. There are beautiful people …

Pau Gasol

He has just retired, and will have his jersey retired in the legendary Lakers franchise in not too long. This guy is Pau Gasol, the Spanish interior who dominated rackets with his 2m13, his technique and his playing intelligence. We know him well at home in France, we know what a monster he was in his game. premium, whether in the NBA but especially in FIBA ​​basketball, but that was not enough to integrate the Top 75 all-time of the NBA. Despite his two titles won alongside Kobe Bryant, despite his six All-Star Game selections and his four All-NBA nominations, one of the best European players in history was therefore left out.

Dwight Howard

So that one all the same, had to be daring. We can say what we want about Dwight Howard, not see him in the Top 75 all-time list when we have Anthony Davis and Damian Lillard, it’s hot. Dwight in his premium, he was an athletic monster who chained the seasons in 20 points – 15 rebounds – 3 blocks and the titles of Defender of the Year (three in all). Dwight is a player who has eight All-Star selections on his resume, eight All-NBA nominations, five best rebounder titles, two top blocker titles and even a Slam Dunk Contest victory in Superman mode. And don’t forget either that he guided the Orlando Magic to the NBA Finals stadium in 2009, before winning the bagouze a good decade later in the costume of role player with the Lakers. Is all that not enough to be Top 75 all-time? Something tells us that the sometimes sulphurous reputation of the guy worked against him …

Vince carter

22 NBA seasons (all-time record please), eight-time All-Star, almost 26,000 career points (Top 20 all-time), probably the best dunker in NBA history. Vince Carter may not own a ring, Vince Carter may not have enough great moments on the Playoffs scene, but he clearly impacted the Great League and especially the development of Canadian basketball through his incredible aerial exploits . When VC played for the Toronto Raptors in the late 1990s until the mid-2000s, he was one of the faces of the NBA, who repeatedly finished first in the All-Star votes. Game. His performance at the Slam Dunk Contest 2000 remains one of the most memorable all-times. The showman side of the man as well as his very good longevity in the NBA were not enough, however.

Tony Parker

Tony, Tony, Tony. The greatest French basketball player in history was not selected by the NBA either, much to our regret. Obviously considered one of the best all-time Europeans, Parker was one of the major members of the Spurs dynasty alongside Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili, the latter also being left out. Four times NBA champion, a title of MVP of the Finals, six appearances in the All-Star Game, four nominations in an All-NBA team, and a number 9 which can already be found on the ceiling of the Spurs hall. This is still a lot of arguments in the file – and we could cite more – but obviously TP did not tick enough boxes in the eyes of the NBA. Don’t worry Tony, you’re Top 1 in our hearts, and that’s already huge.





Bernard king

Already absent from the Top 50 all-time in 1996, Bernard King is not present in the Top 75 either. However, there is talk of a real scoring machine which in particular made the Knicks happy in the heart of the 1980s, and who has competed in four All-Star Games with four bonus All-NBA nominations. King is 22.5 career average points out of almost 900 games played, including a peak of 32.9 in 1984-85, a season in which he unfortunately broke his leg. His sores disturbed his premium but he was able to return to a very good level and will remain as one of the greatest attackers to have set foot on the floor of the legendary Madison Square Garden. Among his biggest cards, and there were many, we will especially remember his explosion to 60 pawns on Christmas Eve in 1984 in a meeting between the Knicks and the Nets. The King of New York, quite simply.

Alex English

Here, little riddle of the day. Do you know who scored the most points in the NBA during the 1980s? Larry Bird? Nope. Moses Malone? No more. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar perhaps? Still missed. No, this is Alex English, one of the most underrated players in history. Under the Denver Nuggets jersey, the Englishman (so to speak eh) has chained the big scoring campaigns, with an average of 27 points per game for a good decade. English was also named an All-Star eight in a row during the 1980s, and ended his career with a total of 25,613 units, the 20th biggest in NBA history. The lack of success in the Playoffs (only one Conference Final played in career) arguably works against him, but he still deserved to be in the Top 75 all-time.

But also…

Manu Ginobili, Chris Bosh, Joe Dumars, Tracy McGrady, Dikembe Mutombo, Yao Ming, Grant Hill, Adrian Dantley …

75 places is a lot and a few at the same time. Not everyone can enter and there are bound to be disappointments, especially among those who had strong arguments. We will have to come back in 2046 for the Top 100.