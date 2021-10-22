Top Chef season 13: the tea towel burns between Philippe Etchebest and Glenn Viel

Philippe Etchebest and Glenn Viel currently filming season 13 of Top Chef would not get along. According to information from Here, the two restaurateurs multiply the mutual criticism.

Top Chef season 13 is currently on tour. From now on, chef Michel Sarran is no longer part of the show’s jury. A surprising decision widely commented on on social networks. According to Here, the arrival of Glenn Viel in Top Chef generates tensions. According to our colleagues, Philippe Etchebest would not have appreciated his coming.





“You are not up to the task”

“You’re not up to Michel Sarran!” He would have added backstage. To avoid any excess of anger, the two jurors would try to meet each other less often.

“He’s putting the pressure on”

“He [Philippe Etchebest, NDLR] puts the pressure and sends his best punchlines to destabilize him, to disrupt him with his brigade “, evokes a candidate for Here. Regular criticisms which annoy Glenn Viel.” He takes himself for the boss of the show, “he would have dropped The tension would not yet be about to fall …