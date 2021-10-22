Toulouse. La Halle de la Machine launches “La Grande Impro”: here is what awaits you

Toulouse news See my news

Follow this media

During the All Saints’ Day holidays, the Halle de La Machine provides many activities. (© Halle de La Machine)

TO Toulouse, the Halle de la Machine organizes “La Grande Impro” and provides many activities during the holidays of the Toussaint. Here is the program.

The Great Improv

From October 23 to November 7, 2021, the Machine Hall organized “La Grande Impro”. For the occasion, a team of Great Agitators is coming to Montaudran with the firm intention of revisiting the stories of the machines and emblematic scenes of the shows of the Compagnie La Machine.

For the occasion, Jo Dahan, Stéphane Chivot, Maxime Barnabé, Benjamin Bottinelli and Sylvain Praud will be present for 15 days.

“These Great Agitators are builders, dancers, actors, directors, clowns, musicians. They have collaborated with Philippe Découflé, Royal de Luxe, Cirkatomik, Maboul Distorsion, Ariane Mnouchkine and of course François Delaroziere and La Machine. five continents, rolled their bumps. Old wise men who remember… well not always. They are accomplices but not necessarily agree. They know the machines like their pockets and will know how to operate them perfectly, well we hope! “ La Machine Hall

“The Great Agitators never travel alone… Some will find in the mechanical labyrinth of the Hall, the machines they have designed (well, those they think they have created). The others will unveil unique machines like La Machine à danser ”… Quite a program!

Musical weekend

But that’s not all ! La Grande Impro will also welcome Mino Malan, musical director of La Machine who concocts a musical weekend October 23 and 24 with the Léguevin harmony orchestra. Pascal Sansas and his 50 musicians have seized the musical compositions of the show “Le Gardien du Temple” which had capsized the hearts of Toulouse in 2018. Appointment for musical interludes on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 October.

> Saturday 23 October: musical interludes from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and concert at 5.30 p.m. outdoors.

> Sunday 24 October: musical interludes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and concert at 3 p.m. in the Halle.





Menzimuck will wake up

The Menzimuck is coming to Toulouse! (© Jordi Bover)

On the weekend of October 30 and 31, Polo Loridant, the Company’s director of special effects, will wake up the Menzimuck : half forest machine, half spider shovel,

vestige of the show Les Mécaniques Savantes played in 2008 in Liverpool, then European cultural capital.

“The Menzimuck can dance, dialogue with the great Spider or the Minotaur, and sometimes she hugs a Great Agitator”.

> Rendezvous on October 30 & 31 for the awakening of the spider shovel near the Halle de La Machine.

Small Mechanics Lunch

For gourmets, every Saturday and Sunday at noon, the Minotaure Café concocts you a Small Mechanics Lunch. Come and taste dishes imagined by Chef Simon Carlier (restaurant Solides), lovingly prepared with local products,

and served by True Machinists.

Bread catapults, plate cart, appetizer dispensers, wine serving machines are all utensils absolutely necessary for the smooth running of the meal. To participate, count 50 euros per person.

Les Petites Mécaniques Lunches, a meal like no other! (© David Darrault)

Musical workshops

Another highlight: the musical workshops. For an hour, Mino Malan invites young and old to immerse themselves in the sound universe of La Symphonie Mécanique.

After having discovered the process of creation and some anecdotes concerning these funny sound mechanisms, the participants are invited to become performers and machinists at the heart of the Grande Impro.

> Tuesday October 26 and Tuesday November 2 – 3.30 p.m.

From 8 to 88 years old (children under 12 must be accompanied)

Workshop prices + visit to the Halle: € 17.50 / € 15 (under 18, students, job seekers, people with disabilities)

It will also always be possible to travel on the back of a Minotaur, to take a ride on the Carré-Sénart merry-go-round, or even to see the “Building the Dragon of Calais” exhibition. In short, there is plenty to do at the Halle de La Machine!

Has this article been useful to you? Note that you can follow Actu Toulouse in the Mon Actu space. In one click, after registration, you will find all the news of your favorite cities and brands.