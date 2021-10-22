Toulouse. This company opens a new route to a European capital

Toulouse news See my news

The Spanish company Vueling has just announced the opening of a Toulouse-Rome link from December 1, 2021. (© Vueling)

Fancy a winter getaway to the Colosseum? Thursday, October 21, 2021, the Spanish company Vueling announced the launch of a new link between Toulouse and Rome, the capital of Italy. The first flight will take place on 1er next december.





The Eternal City accessible from the Pink City

To reach the Eternal City from the month of December, until three weekly flights (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) will be scheduled from Toulouse-Blagnac airport.

With this new route, Toulouse residents will be able to discover the architectural treasures (the Colosseum, the Trevi Fountain, Saint Peter’s Basilica, the Sistine Chapel, etc.) and gastronomic treasures of Rome, cradle of the Roman Empire.

Ryanair opens a connection to Venice

If La Botte is a destination that attracts you, know that another low cost company, namely Ryanair, will open a direct link to Venice. The first flights will take place in summer 2022.

.

