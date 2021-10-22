TPMP: The chilling testimony of Magali Berdah after the assassination of her sister-in-law and her brother-in-law

Invited this Thursday, October 21 on the set of TPMP, Magali Berdah made chilling revelations about the drama that recently touched her in-laws.

On October 10, her sister-in-law – the sister of her husband Stéphane Teboul – as well as her companion were brutally murdered.

the bodies found by the eldest daughter

The facts happened in their apartment in Allauch, in the Bouches-du-Rhône. Her sister-in-law leaves behind three daughters aged 24, 17 and 12, fruits of her love affair with her ex-spouse.

It was Julie, the eldest daughter, who found the bodies. “She found her mother and her friend on the floor, with a sheet over them, lying down. And his two little sisters were waiting in the parking lot, ”explained the star reality TV agent.

the couple’s neighbor is the alleged murderer

Julie “shouted, and the neighbor came out and took her in his arms”, she continued before clarifying that the latter is the alleged murderer.

After which the man “went back to his apartment, saying that he could not see (…). He acted as if he was afraid, ”said the former columnist of Cyril Hanouna’s show.

“She is traumatized, and very disturbed, the two little ones too (…). They are strong but we have to help them, we have to support them ”.

The victim’s daughters were then taken to the police station, where they stayed until 1 a.m. to answer questions from the police.

“We don’t take enough advantage of our family”

“It was quite unbearable for them,” added Magali Berdah, who then shared her own feelings.

“I am not traumatized, I am sad. I tell myself that we are not taking enough advantage of our family. It hurts me for my in-laws, I haven’t taken enough advantage of them. We are full of remorse, ”she said again, tears in her eyes.