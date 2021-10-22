Tristan knocks Claudine out, Becker saves her, but the marriage is canceled – Un si grand soleil October 28, 2021 (episode 762) | Such a big sun

Discover the detailed summary of Un si grand soleil season 4 in advance of episode 762 of Thursday, October 28, 2021 on France 2. Becker misses her wedding, Janet is devastated. Claudine discovered that Chapuis was the culprit, he attacks her.



Emmy and Janet find the pictures of Enzo and Clément’s paintball fun. Clément is at Alain’s the day before the wedding, Janet wanted them to be separated before… Emmy finds it old school.

Clément receives a call from Claudine early in the morning… to wish her a good marriage. She’s sorry for what happened, she thinks she shouldn’t have come back to Montpellier to defend Tristan.

While Sabine and Enzo go to the wedding, Claudine goes to the office to work. She borrows Enzo’s car for the day.

Becker told Claudine that he was convinced Chapuis was guilty. Claudine re-studies the documents in the file, she calls Sabine to send the old photo where Tristan, Clément and Claudine were gathered. It matches, it’s the same lighter that was found at the crime scene and the one in the photo.

Claudine calls Alix to cancel the SPA scheduled for the end of the day because she needs to be alone.

Clément is ready for the wedding, he’s dressed up and put on the suit. He listens to Claudine’s message saying that she has proof that Tristan is guilty.

Clément tells Alain that he has a work emergency (1 hour before the wedding), he promises him that he will be back on time. Becker goes to the office to see Claudine, but she’s gone. Clément tries to reach Claudine but he systematically falls on his answering machine.





Janet arrives at the wedding with Emmy. She is the first to arrive. Manu and Alex start to find it strange that Clément is not there.

Janet tries to call Clément but she falls on the voicemail. Janet calls Alain, he tells her that Clément left quickly… because he had an emergency at work. Janet is disgusted.

Claudine arrives at Tristan Chapuis unexpectedly: she tells him that she knows he killed Viel. Claudine tells Tristan that she knows the lighter belongs to her. Tristan says he didn’t want to kill Viel, it’s an accident. An involuntary manslaughter that pleads for Claudine but there on the other hand it is in the sea **. Claudine tells Tristan that he must confess… he refuses because he tells her that it will screw up his career. Tristan takes a statue and hits Claudine from behind. He puts his body in the trunk of the car.

A so big sun in advance episode 762 of October 28, 2021: Clement saves Claudine’s life







Clément rings the bell at Tristan’s, he tells him he’s looking for Claudine. Chapuis says he hasn’t seen her but Becker doesn’t believe it… he sees that Claudine’s car (Enzo’s car with the crossed out A) is parked next to it. Becker waits for Chapuis with a gun when he exits the car. Becker opens the safe and finds Claudine’s body. Becker calls the police and the emergency services… Claudine is not dead (unconscious under oxygen). Chapuis is taken by Elise and Akim to the police station.

The wedding is called off, Janet believes that her job comes first even before her marriage. Meanwhile, Janet is in tears …

