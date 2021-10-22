Turkey: Erdogan threatens to expel ten ambassadors after call to release opponent

Relations are not exactly in the best of conditions. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to expel ambassadors from ten countries including France, Germany and the United States after a call for the release of opponent Osman Kavala launched by these states, they said. Turkish media reported this Thursday.
“I told our Minister of Foreign Affairs that we cannot afford to welcome them to our country,” said Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
In a statement released Monday evening, Canada, France, Finland, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden and the United States called for a “just settlement. and quick of the affair ”Osman Kavala, Turkish publisher and patron who has become a pet peeve of the regime, imprisoned for four years without trial.
“Is it your turn to teach Turkey a lesson?” », Reacted the Turkish president, stressing that the justice of his country was« independent ».
Decision upheld despite European threats
In reaction, Turkey had already convened on Tuesday the ambassadors of these ten countries, deeming “unacceptable” their call for the release of Osman Kavala.
This 64-year-old opponent, a major figure in civil society, is accused by the regime of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of seeking to destabilize Turkey. He is notably in the crosshairs for supporting the 2013 anti-government protests known as the Gezi movement. Then he was accused of seeking to “overthrow the government” during the 2016 coup attempt.
In December 2019, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ordered his “immediate release” – to no avail. Osman Kavala will remain in prison at least until November 26, an Istanbul court ruled in early October. The Council of Europe recently threatened Ankara with sanctions, which could be adopted at its next session (November 30 to December 2) if the opponent is not released by then.