Twitter admits it amplifies the French right more than the left

Twitter has published a very long and rare study of the reach of messages posted by political figures, according to their party, across Europe. The observation is edifying in almost all the countries studied: the right is much more amplified than the left. And the social network does not know why.

Tweets from right-wing political parties are, on average, more often posted in user newsfeeds than those on the left.

It is the result of a long study of 27 pages, posted by Twitter on October 21, 2021, entitled ” algorithmic amplification of politics on Twitter ”, In which six researchers analyzed two elements:

The publications of elected politicians in seven states (Canada, France, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States),

Publications concerning information sites oriented more to the left or more to the right.

How your Twitter feed works

When you open Twitter, your home page displays tweets from the accounts you’ve chosen to follow, and those from accounts the algorithm deems “relevant” to you. There are two ways to order them: chronological classification (you see the tweets as they are posted), and the algorithmic classification, which says it puts forward “popular tweets”.

This order is the one proposed by default by Twitter since 2016 (although it is possible to change it manually, to return to a chronological display). It is the Twitter algorithm that decides, through a process of machine learning (the software is constantly learning from your actions), what it will display at the top of your home feed. And it is precisely these choices that were analyzed by the authors of the October 21 study.

They compared the degree of amplification of tweets classified politically “on the right” versus those “on the left”, between chronological threads and threads “weighted” by the algorithm. That’s millions of tweets, over a four-month period. The result is clear: the parties on the right are more amplified than those on the left on Twitter, just like the media displayed on the “right” compared to those on the left.

The Republicans party is much more amplified than rebellious France

Among the seven countries observed, only Germany did not experience this bias. For the six other states, including France, “ tweets posted by politically oriented right-wing accounts received more algorithmic amplification than those on the left “, can we read in the Twitter blog post.

The graph below shows, for example, how much more tweets from certain political groups are highlighted than others.

For France, the study took into account the tweets emanating from the deputies and deputies according to 7 groups: rebellious France, the PS, the Ecology democracy solidarity group (EDS on the graph), the Modem, LREM, the Republicans and not -registered.

We have zoomed in on France in this graph in order to be able to analyze the results more finely, which gives the image, below.

We can clearly see that tweets from rebellious France are “amplified” at around 110%, the least of all parties, and that those from Republicans are the most amplified, beyond 150%. The Modem and the Republic on the move, considered as government parties in the study, come second and third, followed by environmentalists.

” A large percentage boost means that the ranking algorithm assigns higher ‘relevance scores’ to this group of tweets, which will therefore appear more often in newsfeeds than if the timeline were chronological. », Explains the study.





In summary, Twitter admits that tweets coming from Les Républicains deputies are more often posted in the timelines (not chronological) of users than those from rebellious France, the PS or non-subscribers.

Another graph from the study supports this finding: we see that the amplification of right-wing parties is around 150% and that of tweets from left-wing parties is around 125% in France, i.e. a difference of 25%. points.

This imbalance is globally similar to what we see in the United States and Japan, more important than Germany, but less obvious than in Canada (where the line is amplified to 160%, against … 50% for the left).

Why is the right more visible than the left?

This is where Twitter, despite its good intentions in terms of transparency, is more embarrassed: the platform cannot exactly say why its algorithm favors right-wing content over left-wing content.

” Succeeding in identifying the causes of this emerging pattern is considerably more difficult, as it is a product of the interaction between humans and the platform. », We can read. ” Algorithmic amplification is not problematic by default – all algorithms amplify. Algorithmic amplification is problematic if there is preferential treatment that emerges, caused by the way the algorithm is designed. “

The social network considers that it needs to lead ” more analyzes at the source of the problem “To determine if he should modify his algorithm in order to” reduce negative impacts »On the users’ timeline.

This first study is, however, already very important to show that large tech companies are finally beginning to take the measure of their immense responsibility in the holding of public debate, after years of presenting themselves as “neutral”. This awareness is all the more crucial during the electoral period, as is the case in France, with the legislative elections and the presidential election which take place in May 2022.

Political tweets are amplified more than other tweets

In terms of news sites, Twitter also observed that “ media content that leans significantly to the right is slightly more amplified than sources that lean to the left », But the gap between the two is much less obvious.

On the other hand, ” tweets of political significance that come from elected officials, regardless of their party or if their party is in government, have a greater algorithmic reach In popular order, compared to political tweets in chronological order, Twitter points out in its official statement.

This finding is hardly surprising, given that elected officials generally have a certification badge on Twitter, and therefore potentially have more credibility than other users.

How to rewrite your Twitter news feed in chronological order

If you want to be less exposed or exposed to the choices of Twitter’s amplification algorithm, you have the option, since 2018, to select chronological order (or conversely chronological, to be precise).

To do this :

Go to the home page

Click on the little star displayed at the top right

Click on ” See the latest tweets instead “

“ Twitter tells you that, now, ” you see the latest tweets as soon as they are posted “.

You are now (slightly) less exposed to the algorithmic choices of the platform.

