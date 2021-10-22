Twitter study shows its algorithm promotes right-wing speech

The social network Twitter made public, Thursday, October 21, the results of a study which shows that its recommendation algorithms, at work in the way tweets appear on users’ feed, more amplify the tweets of politicians and right-wing rather than left-wing media.

To reach this conclusion, the study, commissioned by the platform and carried out internally by its researchers, scrutinized the accounts of parliamentarians from the main political parties in seven countries (France, Germany, Canada, Spain, United States , Japan and United Kingdom). Secondly, the study also looked at US media accounts disseminating political content and how they are highlighted by algorithms according to their political inclination. The academics analyzed the millions of tweets posted by these accounts between the 1er April and August 15, 2020, tracing their classification on the political spectrum according to those established by institutions in each country or those of independent organizations, details Twitter in the blog note accompanying the study.

As of 2016, Twitter users can choose to have tweets appearing on their newsfeed displayed in antecchronological order or in order of relevance determined by the recommendation algorithm. Through this study, Twitter sought to know to what extent the algorithm highlighted political tweets and whether it favored one political edge over another.

The extremes not necessarily more favored

“Our results reveal a remarkably consistent trend”, announces the introduction of the study from its first page. “In six of the seven countries studied [l’Allemagne faisant exception], the current on the right benefits from a higher algorithmic amplification than that on the left. “ Likewise, concerning political media in the United States, the algorithm favors information sources classified on the right, such as Fox News or Breitbart, as opposed to media considered more anchored to the left, such as Buzzfeed or by Vox.

The researchers also found that the tweets sent by parliamentarians – regardless of their party – will be more exposed by one user to the news feed governed by the algorithm than to that of another to the wire configured for antecchronological display. On the other hand, what emerges at the level of the political group does not necessarily hold true account by account. Two members of the same party will not necessarily be exposed in the same way by the algorithm.





Another teaching of the document, rather unexpected: the social network does not seem to particularly favor the extremes, according to the researchers. “We also examined whether the algorithms amplified far-left and far-right political groups more than moderate political groups: contrary to popular belief, we found no evidence to support this hypothesis.”, is it thus added in the preamble of the study.

A new approach to transparency

This analysis, which is limited to observing these phenomena, does not, however, mention the reasons for them. “We hope our results will contribute to an evidence-based discussion about the role these algorithms play in the way political content is consumed on the Internet.”, write Rumman Chowdhury and Luca Belli, respectively director of software engineering and researcher in the machine learning team at the California-based company.

Read also Twitter was also used during the American campaign.

Shared by the social network as part of a process of transparency and ethics carried out for a few months by Twitter, the document allows the platform to make amends while it has found itself – on numerous occasions – under fire from critics for its opacity, but also for having played a role in the outcome of various elections in recent years, including the 2016 US presidential election.

The post comes as one of Twitter’s competitors, Facebook, is in turmoil. The social network invented by Mark Zuckerberg has seen documents and studies leaked, carried out internally and which were not intended to be made public, showing the harmful consequences of its tools on users, as the Wall Street Journal.

Read also Article reserved for our subscribers Facebook accused of inaction in the face of abuses created by its applications