two different vaccines protect better, regional study confirms

A primary vaccination with two different vaccines would be more effective than a vaccination with two identical vaccines, according to a study bringing together researchers from Lyon and Saint-Étienne which has just been published in the international journal “Nature”.

Better antibody quality after heterologous vaccination

The study was carried out on 13,121 caregivers from the Hospices Civils de Lyon, who received either two injections of the Pfizer vaccine 4 weeks apart (homologous scheme), or the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, followed 12 weeks later by a injection with the vaccine developed by Pfizer (heterologous scheme).

In this cohort, less than 1% of subjects were infected with SARS-CoV-2 after a complete vaccination schedule. However, approximately twice the protection against infection was observed in the group that received the combination AstraZeneca / Pfizer. “We studied the immune parameters in a subgroup of subjects, and we noticed that the quality of the antibodies and the cellular responses – in particular concerning the memory B lymphocytes – was better after a heterologous vaccination”, explains Dr. Sophie Trouillet- Assant (HCL). “And that the antibodies generated after a heterologous vaccination are more effective in neutralizing the different variants of SARS-CoV-2, than those generated after a homologous vaccination”, specifies Professor Stéphane Paul (CHU de Saint-Etienne).





These results confirm those previously found by teams from Germany, Spain and South Korea.