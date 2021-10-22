Two Paris-Clermont-Ferrand trains are more than three hours late

Complex end of the day for travelers taking the Paris-Clermont-Ferrand line, this Thursday, October 21. Indeed, the Paris-Clermont-Ferrand from Bercy station at 6:57 p.m. started with 2 hours 40 minutes late. The route of this Intercités had to be changed, and the Nevers guard stop removed.

At the origin of this delay, the SNCF evokes “a fall of external cables on the catenaries”. The estimated time of arrival at Clermont-Ferrand station is estimated at 2:01 a.m. (instead of 10:31 p.m.), more than 3:30 a.m. late.

Another train on the same line leaving Bercy at 5:56 p.m. is estimated to be 3 hours late. He would arrive at Clermont-Ferrand station at 00:11, instead of 21:11.





The passengers of these two trains finally had a journey time doubled compared to the normal time, that is to say nearly 7 hours to connect the capital to Clermont-Ferrand.

Arrival in Clermont Ferrand more than 3h20 late … a journey of 6:40 … – PG (@GuittardPierre)

October 21, 2021

MG