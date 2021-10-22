More

    Two Paris-Clermont-Ferrand trains are more than three hours late

    Business


    Complex end of the day for travelers taking the Paris-Clermont-Ferrand line, this Thursday, October 21. Indeed, the Paris-Clermont-Ferrand from Bercy station at 6:57 p.m. started with 2 hours 40 minutes late. The route of this Intercités had to be changed, and the Nevers guard stop removed.

    At the origin of this delay, the SNCF evokes “a fall of external cables on the catenaries”. The estimated time of arrival at Clermont-Ferrand station is estimated at 2:01 a.m. (instead of 10:31 p.m.), more than 3:30 a.m. late.

    What delays for Intercités trains in France? Example with the Paris-Clermont and Paris-Limoges-Toulouse lines

    Another train on the same line leaving Bercy at 5:56 p.m. is estimated to be 3 hours late. He would arrive at Clermont-Ferrand station at 00:11, instead of 21:11.


    The passengers of these two trains finally had a journey time doubled compared to the normal time, that is to say nearly 7 hours to connect the capital to Clermont-Ferrand.

    MG


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleUK: “flesh-eating” sexually transmitted disease spreads in Europe
    Next articleAmazon has yet to communicate the hearings to the clubs

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC