Two planets collided so hard that one of them lost its atmosphere

US astronomers have observed a collision between two planets in a system 95 light years from Earth, said Space.com October 21. The shock was so powerful that one of the two planets lost its atmosphere.

The formation of a planetary system is rather chaotic. When a star has finished forming, the swirling disc of matter that survives the process sticks together, allowing the formation of “planet seeds”, or planetoids. But, in a developing planetary system, the gravitational environment is hostile. It is not uncommon for these future planets to collide. MIT astronomers made the first direct observation of one of these phenomena.

It is in a planetary system located 95 light years from Earth that astronomers made this discovery. According to their study, the dust cloud detected around the young star HD 172555, 23 million years old, was caused by a planetary impact so violent that one of the planets would have lost its atmosphere. ” This is the first time that we have detected this phenomenon, a protoplanetary atmosphere stripped during a giant impact », Explains the astronomer Tajana Scheniderman.





” All everyone wants to see an impact like this, and we think they are common. But we had little or no evidence for the existence of this phenomenon in most of the observed systems. Now we have additional insight into this dynamic. ” According to astronomers, the observation of dust orbiting the star could be explained by a giant impact between two planets. At least 200,000 years ago, a rocky planet the size of Earth would have been struck by a smaller body at a speed of 10 kilometers per second. The violence of the impact would have destroyed part of the atmosphere of the rocky planet, explaining the presence of carbon monoxide and dust rich in silica.

These results will give astronomers the keys to determining whether there has been a similar impact in other planetary systems. When large amounts of carbon monoxide are found around a star, what is unusual is that the formation of the system did not proceed normally.

Source: Space.com