UK: “flesh-eating” sexually transmitted disease spreads in Europe

A sexual disease is spreading in the UK. Nicknamed “flesh-eater”, this infection can cause necrosis in the penis, anus and vagina.

An STI is developing in the UK. First before the health crisis, the infection then developed significantly since the gradual lifting of barrier gestures, reports Gentside. This disease causes, among other things, lesions on the genitals of people who have contracted it.





Known as donovanosis, or inguinal granuloma, this disease is “characterized by slowly developing skin lesions, bright red in color, raised, painless and often ulcerated” reports the platform. The incubation period would extend from one to 12 weeks, and this so-called “flesh-eating” disease could cause strong unpleasant odors and promote HIV transmission. This disease can cause necrosis in the penis, anus and vagina, and can lead to the death of its carrier.

Dovanosis is spread during unprotected intercourse with penetration or by mouth. The disease remains rare, however, with 18 cases in the UK in 2020. “These figures show that donovanosis – previously thought to be limited to places like India, Brazil and New Guinea – is growing more common in Europe, ”explained Dr. Shree Data, consultant in obstetrics and gynecology, to Sun magazine.

A course of antibiotics may be sufficient to treat the infection. Notifying one’s sexual partners is inevitable.