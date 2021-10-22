Uncharted: first animated making-of for the film with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg

After a hell of a period of hesitation (of a few years, to tell the truth), the movie Uncharted is finally decided to move up a gear. After yesterday’s trailer, Sony is releasing today a very first making-of with, as guests, Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

Sony has big plans to adapt its franchises to the cinema: Uncharted is therefore next on the list with a major feature film., Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg playing Nathan Drake and Victor Sullivan respectively.

So yesterday, the very first trailer was released – which you can find at this address – and no later than today, we are entitled to an unprecedented making-of: yes, Sony has decided to speed up the marketing campaign… by investing heavily in it.

Nathan Drake and Victor Sullivan in the spotlight

Famous performer known for his role of the current Spider-Man, Tom Holland will therefore play a young Nathan Drake fully discovering the “profession” of explorer, in the company of his mentor, Victor Sullivan (here played by Mark Wahlberg). An origin story that will establish a great bond between the two characters, illustrated through this new video.





The opportunity also to see some scenes from the outside and to see, once again, that the budget for the feature film seems worthy of the big blockbusters. Moreover, the director who is responsible for it is a regular in the genre since we owe him the adaptation of … Venom, in 2018.

If you are interested in the movie Uncharted, which is scheduled for February 16 at the cinema, we advise you to take a look at our in-depth analysis of the trailer, full of little information.