Unemployment insurance: entry into force on 1 October of the new calculation of the validated allowance

The summary judge of the Council of State on Friday rejected the appeal of the unions requesting the suspension of the new calculation of the unemployment benefit which entered into force on October 1, the high administrative court announced in a press release.

Contrary to what it had estimated in June, the Council of State judges that “the general tendency of the employment market is no longer an obstacle to the implementation of the reform”. “This is an important reform which will encourage work at a time when our economy is picking up again very strongly”, immediately reacted the Minister of Labor Elisabeth Borne. The unions had seized the Council of State hoping to obtain, as in June, the suspension of these new rules.

After this urgent decision, several “substantive” appeals against this reform will however be judged in the coming weeks, recalls the Council of State.



Other measures to come in December

According to the executive, this is through these new rules to encourage job seekers to accept longer contracts, especially since employers will also be encouraged to offer them by setting up a “Bonus-malus” on unemployment contributions in certain sectors that are large consumers of short contracts.