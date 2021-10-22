United Kingdom: Queen Elizabeth II spent the night in hospital for “preliminary examinations”

the essential

After being put to rest by her doctors, Queen Elizabeth II, 95, spent the night from Wednesday October 20 to Thursday in hospital. There she underwent examinations presented as “preliminary” by Buckingham Palace.

Buckigham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II, who has held the British throne for 70 years, spent the night from Wednesday to Thursday in hospital to undergo examinations presented as “preliminary”. At lunchtime, the 95-year-old Queen returned to Windsor Castle.

Elizabeth “keeps good spirits”, even though she has been put to rest by her doctors. The sovereign continues to display good form and her hospitalizations made public are extremely rare. Despite her age, the death of her husband Philip in April and the Covid-19 pandemic, the British sovereign tirelessly continues to participate in public events. But on Wednesday, she had canceled a visit to Northern Ireland after “reluctantly accepting” her doctors’ advice to rest.

According to British media, the Queen’s brief hospitalization in recent hours took place at the private Edward VII Hospital in central London, where her husband Philip had been hospitalized several times before her death. Her stay in the hospital was to be limited to consultations with specialists but it was decided that she would stay there overnight for “practical” reasons, according to the PA news agency, which specifies that she returned as soon as possible. Thursday at his office for “light tasks”.





Numerous public appearances

Despite her health conditions, the sovereign appeared again Tuesday at a reception at Windsor Castle, near London, in the presence of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, businessman Bill Gates or the American envoy. for the climate John Kerry. Visibly in good shape, she shook hands without gloves and stood chatting with the guests, without a mask.

The sovereign holds the record for longevity on the British throne, which she acceded almost 70 years ago, in 1952. Besides her rare previous hospitalizations, she is not known to have any health problems but she must have missed a visit in January 2020 due to a mild cold. We still saw her riding a pony a few months ago.

Despite regular speculation about a withdrawal, especially after the death in April of her husband Philip at the age of 99, the head of state of 16 Kingdoms continues to participate in numerous events in public. If she no longer travels abroad and is represented there by the heir to the crown, Prince Charles, her son, she participated in the G7 summit by receiving US President Joe Biden in June, hands over decorations and receives new ambassadors to the UK, sometimes by videoconference.

Since returning from her Scottish castle at Balmoral in early October, Elizabeth II has participated almost daily in public engagements. She notably attended a mass at Westminster Abbey on the 12th, delivered a speech in Cardiff, Wales on the 14th, or attended horse races, her passion, on the 16th in Ascot, near Windsor. In Westminster last week, Elizabeth II was seen walking in public with a cane, a first since 2004. The sovereign is expected at the UN climate conference at COP26 in early November in Glasgow, Scotland.