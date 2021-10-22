United States: death row inmate executed in Alabama

DEATH PENALTY – Authorities in Alabama executed late Thursday an African American convicted of murdering a white woman 30 years ago, after his execution was suspended at the last minute last February.

“Justice has been served”. Attorney General Steve Marshall welcomed Thursday in a statement the death of Willie Smith, an African-American executed Thursday. The latter, whose death sentence was suspended at the last minute in February, was convicted of the murder of a white woman 30 years ago. “Tonight, Willie Smith was put to death for the heinous crime he committed almost thirty years ago: the kidnapping and execution of an innocent young woman, Sharma JohnsonThe attorney general said. Willie Smith, 52, was put to death by lethal injection at 9:47 p.m. local time in a southwestern Alabama jail.

Willie Smith had been on death row for 30 years after being convicted of the 1991 murder of 22-year-old Sharma Ruth Johnson in Birmingham, Alabama. He had obtained a stay in February: while he was to receive a lethal injection in the evening, the high court had ruled that the absence of a chaplain in the death chamber was illegal. Willie Smith had requested that his pastor be by his side during his execution, to facilitate what he called the “transition between the world of the living and that of the dead“. Since then, prison officials have let it be known that they will allow the pastor’s presence, but his lawyers have lodged other appeals. According to them, he suffered from an intellectual disability which prevented him from understanding that he could choose how he could be executed.

In 1991, Willie Smith abducted a 22-year-old woman in front of a distributor. By threatening her with a gun, he had forced her to give him her credit card code and had withdrawn a hundred dollars, under the watchful eye of a surveillance camera. He then drove to a cemetery and shot his victim, who was the sister of a policeman, to the head. He had put the body back in the young woman’s car and set it on fire.

