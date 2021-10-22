United States GP – FP1: Bottas leads a Mercedes double, Red Bull hides his game | F1only.fr

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas set the fastest time in the first free practice session of the United States Grand Prix in 1.34.874 (Soft).

The Finn is ahead of his teammate Lewis Hamilton by 45 thousandths (Tender) and Red Bull driven by the Dutchman Max Verstappen by nine tenths (Tender).

Behind, Charles Leclerc (+1.460), Carlos Sainz (+1.634), Pierre Gasly (+1.737), Lando Norris (+1.981), Antonio Giovinazzi (+2.000) and Kimi Raikkonen (+2.002) complete the top ten of this session relatively calm free practice.

It is good to note that the gap of nine tenths between the Mercedes drivers and the Red Bull of Max Verstappen is not representative because the Dutchman did not seek to improve his time and rather seems to be hiding his game for the moment.

Alonso down

From the first minutes of the session, Alpine rider Fernando Alonso had to immobilize his car at turn 12 due to a mechanical problem. The marshals came to get the Spaniard’s Alpine to repatriate it to the garage, which wasted precious time for the two-time world champion. Alonso will finally be able to resume the track fifteen minutes from the end of the session.





Vettel, Bottas and Russell penalized

Sebastian Vettel, Valtteri Bottas and George Russell will all have to step back on the starting grid this Sunday after receiving a new engine in the back of their car.

In the case of Valtteri Bottas, the Mercedes driver has received (for the moment) only five penalty positions because his team only changed the internal combustion engine.

On the other hand, for Vettel and Russell, the two men received several new elements on their car, which will result in several penalties on the grid. They are both expected to start the race from the back of the grid on Sunday.

The next free practice session for the United States Grand Prix is ​​scheduled for Friday at 10 p.m. (Paris time) and will obviously be watched live on F1only.fr.

Times table