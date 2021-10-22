United States says it is ready to defend Taiwan militarily in case of attack by China

In an exchange with voters broadcast by CNN, US President Joe Biden said the United States was ready to defend the island if a Chinese attack took place.

Tension builds around the Taiwanese file. On Thursday, October 21, the US president said he was ready to defend Taiwan in the event of an attack from China, which considers the island to be one of its provinces. ” Yes, we have a commitment to this », Declared the head of state, questioned on the subject during an exchange with voters. ” China, Russia and the rest of the world know we have the world’s most powerful military capability “, He added before reiterating his will not to engage in a new cold war with Beijing.

Comments that Wang Wenbin, spokesman for Chinese diplomacy, called in his press briefing this Friday of “ bad signal “Sent to” Taiwan independence supporters », Reports our correspondent in Beijing, Stéphane Lagarde. For the spokesperson for Chinese diplomacy, “ China has no room for concessions when it comes to its core interests », Of which the island is part.

For his part, the Chinese ambassador to the UN estimated that the country is in a position of ” defense “. ” We are fighting to maintain our sovereignty and our territorial integrity. We are not the troublemaker. On the contrary, some countries, the United States in particular, are taking dangerous measures leading directly to a dangerous situation in Taiwan. “, did he declare.

Diplomatic showdown





Is this the end of ” strategic ambiguity Or rather a new ambiguity in the speeches and war of words in which the first two powers are engaged? Beijing like Washington, before the arrival of the next American ambassador, draw the red lines within which they would like to see the opposing party confined. Knowing that neither the United States nor China has an interest in breaking out of the current status quo.

Every time the President comes out on television, the White House repeats that its policy has not changed, as Joe Biden also did during a telephone interview with Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier this month. The United States remains committed to the Taiwan Pact of 1979 and the principle of ” Unique China ”, In which they officially recognize Beijing rather than Taipei, as soon as the Taiwanese can decide their future.

However, in recent months, experts have also noted a semantic shift in the discourse of Chinese power. The priority for Beijing seems to go from opposition to independence to the unification of the two shores of the Strait of Formosa. For Chinese propaganda, the very fact that the possibility of an attack on the island by the People’s Liberation Army regularly returns to the headlines is already a victory.

New American Ambassador

The state press points out that these words from the US president come after Nicholas Burns was chosen as the new US ambassador to China. Ironically, the latter has just been described as ” fighting wolf “ by the editorialist of the nationalist daily Global Times after saying during its confirmation hearing that the United States could not trust China to meet its commitments on the Taiwan issue.

At the beginning of the month, the revelation of Wall Street Journal that US soldiers were secretly training Taiwanese armed forces had angered Beijing and demonstrated Washington’s willingness to step up its military engagement with Taipei.

The United States is Taiwan’s closest ally, but so far Washington has been content to hand over arms, without promising any dispatch of troops in the event of an invasion.

