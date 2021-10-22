US Congress wants to prosecute Steve Bannon, former Donald Trump adviser

Steve Bannon, in May 2018, in Prague. MICHAL CIZEK / AFP

The American elected officials voted on Thursday, October 21, in favor of the initiation of proceedings for obstructing the work of Congress against Steve Bannon, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, who refuses to participate in the investigations into the assault against the Capitol, January 6.

The 67-year-old former adviser was one of the architects of Donald Trump’s successful presidential campaign in 2016. He did not hold any official post on January 6 but appears to have spoken about the protest with the president in the days before. , according to the House of Representatives special committee, which is investigating the role of the former Republican president in the attack by his supporters on the seat of Congress.

Despite his summons, Steve Bannon did not appear before elected officials last week. “We will not allow anyone to derail our work because it is too important: to make the future of American democracy strong and secure.”, said the chairman of the commission of inquiry, elected Democrat Bennie Thompson.

By this vote of the House of Representatives, Steve Bannon is now referred to federal prosecutors, who will have to decide whether or not to indict him. If so, he could face up to one year in prison. But the legal battle could take months or years, which could undermine the investigation.





An essential testimony

Steve Bannon’s testimony is seen as essential because it is supposed to provide an understanding of what Donald Trump was doing before and during the assault, according to the statements of the Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi:

“According to published information, Steve Bannon had precise knowledge of the events of January 6 before they occurred, played a role in the attack in many ways and was very forthright about it. “

Steve Bannon, meanwhile, said Trump’s lawyers advised him not to appear before the commission citing the right of presidents to keep certain documents and discussions confidential. But, according to the commission, this protection does not apply because Mr. Trump is no longer president and has never officially asserted this privilege of the executive.

The resolution to give prosecutors the task of indicting Steve Bannon was adopted by 229 votes to 202. The 220 elected Democrats in the House of Representatives supported it, while the leader of the Republicans, Kevin McCarthy, who initially had called for an investigation but spent the following months trying to thwart it, his troops had urged to vote against.

In the end, nine Republicans voted “yes”, including Liz Cheney, vice-chair of the commission of inquiry and one of the only dissenting voices within his party against Donald Trump. Adam Kinzinger, another Republican member of the committee who voted in favor of the lawsuits, launched that “No one is above the law”.