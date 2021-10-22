USA-Values ​​to watch on Wall Street (updated)

(Updated with index futures, American Express, Schlumberger, VF results and pre-market price)

PARIS, Oct. 22 (Reuters) – Top stocks to watch Friday on Wall Street, where futures on major indexes suggest an open up around 0.1% for the Dow Jones .DJI and the Standard & Poor’s 500

.SPX, while the Nasdaq .IXIC is expected to decline 0.13%:

* SNAP SNAP.N on Thursday released quarterly revenue below expectations and warned that changes in data collection by APPLE AAPL.O as well as supply chain issues would weigh on its advertising revenue. On the pre-stock market, Snap plunges by 20% and leads in its fall FACEBOOK FB.O, TWITTER

TWTR.N and ALPHABET GOOGL.O, shown down from 2% to 4%.

* INTEL INTC.O plunges 10.2% on the pre-market after having published a quarterly turnover below expectations and says it expects a decline in its margins for the years to come.

* AMERICAN EXPRESS AXP.N on Friday reported better-than-expected quarterly profit for the fourth time in a row on the back of a pickup in consumer spending amid easing of health restrictions linked to COVID-19 . The title gained 1.6% on the pre-market.

* SCHLUMBERGER SLB.N on Friday reported higher third-quarter profit to $ 514 million (441 million euros) from 228 million in the same period a year ago, thanks to strong demand in oil services and related equipment in a context of soaring crude oil prices. However, the action fell by 1.2% before the market.

* HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL HON.O on Friday reported third-quarter profit up 66% on a rebound in air traffic, which boosted demand for its products and services.

* APPLE AAPL.O – Discussions between Apple and battery makers CATL 300750.SZ and BYD 1211.HK over its electric car project have essentially stalled, with the two Chinese groups refusing to partner with the American giant and build factories in the United States for its own needs, three sources told Reuters. The iPhone maker is considering turning to Japanese battery makers, including Panasonic 6752.T, the sources added.





* CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL CMG.N on Thursday reported better-than-expected quarterly same-store sales on the back of customer returns and the success of a new smoked belly menu.

* MATTEL MAT.O raised its annual revenue forecast Thursday evening, with the toy maker showing confidence in its ability to overcome supply chain issues for the crucial holiday season. The title gained 7.5% in pre-market trading.

* VF VFC.N, owner of Vans shoes, drops 6% on the pre-market after reporting lower than expected quarterly profit due to supply chain disruptions and factory closures in Vietnam .

* DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP DWAC.O still jumps 56.5% on the pre-stock market after surging more than 350% on Thursday following the announcement of a merger agreement between the company and Trump Media and Technology Group to launch a social network application called Truth Social, following the ban on FACEBOOK FB.O and TWITTER TWTR.N of the former US president.

* Negotiations between WESTERN DIGITAL WDC.O and Japanese chipmaker Kioxia Holdings for a merger have stalled, two people familiar with the matter said.

* BOEING BA.N – RBC Capital Markets has started monitoring the “outperforming” American aircraft manufacturer, judging the stock market price to be attractive with a view to improving aircraft orders in 2022-2023.

* ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS ZM.O – JP Morgan has raised its recommendation on the stock to be “overweight” against “neutral”.

* MODERNA MRNA.O – Deutsche Bank begins monitoring the “sell” value with a target price of $ 250.

(Written by Claude Chendjou, edited by Sophie Louet and Blandine Hénault)