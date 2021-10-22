Vaccinated people don’t develop AIDS, conspiratorial site claims

They would make magnetic, sterile and now… sick with AIDS. In the litany of false medical information surrounding the supposed effects of vaccines against Covid-19, the site Le Grand Réveil, used to hazardous assertions, now claims that “Fully vaccinated people develop acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS)”. And to cite as a source the “Official UK government reports”.

In detail, this October 14 publication ensures that, according to the latest vaccine surveillance figures from the British health agency (Public Health England, PHE), “40-70 year-olds who were doubly vaccinated have lost 40% of their immune system capacity [sic] compared to unvaccinated people ‘ and that their immune system ” deteriorates [d’]about 5% per week “. They could no longer have any immune defense by Christmas, warns the conspiratorial site, numerous tables in support. His enticing headline has been shared over a thousand times on Facebook.

This is not the first time that Covid-19 has come close to AIDS. The verification site Rapper had to recall, in August, that the vaccines did not contain particles of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), contrary to what a rumor claimed. In December 2020, Reuters was set to challenge the infox that vaccination of participants in an Australian clinical trial had made participants HIV-positive. In April 2020, the co-holder of the 2008 Nobel Prize for Medicine, Luc Montagnier, much contested for ten years for his less and less scientific speeches, affirmed on the CNews set that the SARS-CoV-2 had been manufactured on the basis of HIV.

Why is it nonsense

Can you only catch AIDS by being vaccinated against Covid-19? ” The answer is obviously no. There is no HIV in the anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, yet there is no other way to get the disease ”, recalls Brigitte Autran, professor emeritus at the Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital, specialist in immunology and vaccines.

No mention of AIDS in reports

Contrary to what Le Grand Réveil asserts, the PHE reports, which are in free access (here the one for the week of October 4 to 10), do not speak at a single moment of AIDS, induced immunodeficiency or even immune system. The British health agency does refer to people whose immune systems are weakened by diseases or treatments unrelated to vaccination (the “Immunosuppressed group”), but to find that their vaccine response is weaker, especially with a single dose. This has long been taken into account in vaccination policy – these people with reduced immunity were among the first to gain access to vaccination and certain treatments.

On the other hand, there is nowhere question of a weakening of the immune system following the vaccination against Covid-19, and even less of AIDS, as a simple research in the document attests. “This article is false”, summarizes the British agency to AFP Factuel.

A natural drop in vaccine efficacy in the elderly

So where does this statement come from? From a misinterpretation of the PHE figures. The publication is based on existing data, and in particular spreadsheets of positive cases by age category and vaccination status, such as this one.

The Public Health England week 40 report allows, on this spreadsheet, to observe the distribution of positive cases by age group and vaccination status. Vaccine protection appears stronger in young people, less fragile and more recently vaccinated. PUBLIC HEALTH ENGLAND

What does it teach us? That from October 4 to 10, the proportion of Britons over 40 years infected with SARS-CoV-2 is higher among vaccinated than among unvaccinated. The report from Public Health England warns, however, that it is dangerous to draw hasty conclusions, due to many biases, and in particular the vaccine strategy: “Vaccination has been offered as a priority to individuals who are more likely or at risk of developing a serious disease”, recalls the document.





However, it is among them, have shown several studies, that the immune response to the vaccine is the weakest both in terms of duration and quality. In the context of a vaccination that does not protect 100% against contamination and withers over time, once the vaccine protection has evaporated, vulnerable people in general remain the most vulnerable to contamination. “This is true for all vaccines, resitates Brigitte Autran. All over the world, older people react less well, they make fewer antibodies, it is linked to their aging. And after a few months, usually six, they no longer have any and are more prone than others to contamination. ”

A calculation of an “immune system” without scientific basis

Nothing that stops Le Grand Réveil. Taking up a publication from the English-speaking conspiracy spheres, the conspiratorial site adds two columns to the PHE data on the “Percentage of improvement or decline in the immune system” and his “Weekly decline”. These two categories, which do not appear anywhere in the original document and are not scientific, pass off the decreased protection against SARS-CoV-2 in the elderly as a weakened immune system caused by the vaccine.

The two columns on the right, which have been added, invent a calculation of “immune system” which does not correspond here to anything, from a scientific point of view. The PHE data relate only to cases of SARS-CoV-2 contamination. THE GREAT AWAKENING

For this, the spreadsheet uses the formula used to calculate the effectiveness of a treatment (which it incorrectly calls “Pfizer formula”). Except that this does not in any way give an indication of the immune system in general of the population studied, but only of their reaction to a specific virus, here SARS-CoV-2. In short, to an error in the interpretation of the data is added a gross methodological error.

Reports which confirm, on the contrary, vaccine efficacy

This publication is all the more misleading in that in reality the PHE data, taken as a whole, do not call into question the effectiveness of the vaccination. And for good reason: it relates only to positive cases, not to symptomatic, serious cases or deaths. It therefore provides only very partial information on the degree of effectiveness of the vaccine response.

These data are however available in the following pages of the PHE report, and attest to the effectiveness of the vaccine (the death rate is three to five times higher in the unvaccinated).

The rest of the PHE report shows that far from weakening the immune system, the vaccine protects more against deadly forms of Covid-19: the case fatality rate is, depending on the age group, three to five times higher in unvaccinated than in vaccinated. PUBLIC HEALTH ENGLAND

As the British agency notes, “The data, mainly based on the Alpha variant [dit « variant anglais »]suggest that in most of the clinical groups at risk, the immune response to the vaccine is maintained, and high levels of vaccine efficacy are observed with both Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines ”. What Le Grand Réveil is careful not to mention.