Valtteri Bottas dominates first US GP free practice session

If the “engine” suspense is likely to continue for the latter, other drivers already know that Sunday will be complicated. George Russell (Williams) and Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), who will both change their Mercedes engine block, will be penalized. A precaution which shows that this propellant, which has become very sharp in performance, is at the limit, as we have seen with the recent changes to the thermal unit on the single-seaters of Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton in recent weeks.