    Venom – Let There Be Carnage: The French box office… a first day with 161,674 admissions!

    Entertainment


    To pick up on the debate that takes place in the comments, some films are indeed more or less Parisian (France / Paris-Periphery coefficient)… For its first day of operation in France, Venom: Let There Be Carnage achieved 161,674 admissions (including 76,160 previews). It is hardly less than Venom (190,054 entries), which allows this sequence to be positioned between Black widow (184,770 entries) and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (98,630 entries). As for the end of the career, Venom (2,284,848 entries) will of course not be reached; but with the help of the All Saints’ Day holidays, Eddie Brock should logically finish between Natasha Romanoff (1,664,277 entries) and Shang-Chi (1,343,241 entries). That is to say a score that is most classic for a secondary superhero in the Covidian period. With that, see you on Sunday for a new world point!

    First day France (post-2000):

    Spider-Man 3: 804 354
    Avengers – Endgame: 692 142
    Spider-Man 2: 502 494
    Spider-Man: 480,288
    Spider-Man – Far From Home: 453 503
    The Dark Knight Rises: 423,970
    Avengers – Infinity War: 405,058
    Avengers – Age of Ultron: 333,303
    X-Men – The Final Showdown: 331,000
    Iron Man 3: 318 216
    X-Men 2: 310 592
    Suicide Squad: 307,062
    Avengers: 302,730
    Joker – 291 152
    Captain America – Civil War: 288 662
    Deadpool: 285,711
    The Dark Knight: 253,858
    The Amazing Spider-Man: 251 226
    X-Men – Days of Future Past: 248,522
    Wolverine – Battle of the Immortal: 236 127
    Spider-Man – Homecoming: 233,579
    Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: 232 682
    Guardians of the Galaxy: 231,384
    The Amazing Spider-Man – Hero’s Fate: 225,381
    Thor – Ragnarok: 223,148
    Deadpool 2: 216 242
    Man of Steel: 215,242
    Captain Marvel: 212,199
    Fantastic Four (2005): 210,404
    Fantastic Four and the Silver Surfer: 208,717
    Thor – The Dark World: 204 882
    Iron Man 2: 204 491
    Doctor Strange: 197,428
    Batman v Superman – Dawn of Justice: 196,016
    X-Men: 195,792
    Venom: 190,054
    Iron Man: 186,781
    Black Widow: 184,770
    Fantastic Four (2015): 184,633
    Hulk: 183,558
    Black Panther: 178,202
    X-Men Origins – Wolverine: 177 184
    Logan: 172,409
    X-Men – Revelation: 163,303

    VENOM – LET THERE BE CARNAGE: 161 674

    Ant-Man and the Wasp: 158,825
    Wonder Woman: 157,337
    X-Men – The Beginning: 150 541
    Aquaman: 150,003
    Thor: 149,381
    Superman Returns: 146,007
    Justice League: 130,050
    New Heroes: 124,979
    The Incredible Hulk: 116,770
    Batman Begins: 111,820
    Captain America – The Winter Soldier: 110,798
    Constantine: 104,702
    Ant-Man: 102,010
    Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: 98,630
    Daredevil: 93,385
    X-Men – Dark Phoenix: 87,991
    Blade II: 87 208
    Green Lantern: 86 918
    Ghost Rider: 86,356
    Captain America – First Avenger: 82,657
    LEGO Batman – The Movie: 74 867
    Shazam: 70,998
    Watchmen – The Guardians: 68 152
    Blade – Trinity: 63,244
    Catwoman: 57,217
    Birds of Prey: 55,035
    Spider-Man – New Generation: 47,597
    The Suicide Squad: 45 224
    Ghost Rider – Spirit of Vengeance: 40,674
    Elektra: 39 833
    The New Mutants: 26,279
    The Punisher (2004): 16,330


    Sunday, Venom attracted 3,723,000 viewers on TF1 (vs. 2,284,848 cinema admissions)… Will this fine performance translate into a success for the sequel at the French box office? Beginning of response today with the first Parisian figures. At 14 hours, Venom: Let There Be Carnage made 830 admissions, where Venom was nearly triple (2,126 admissions) …

    This is the worst start of a Marvel production since Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (627 entries), hardly better than The Suicide Squad (715 admissions) and significantly less than Black widow (2,805 entries) and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2,882 entries). Between the previews which filled the tank, the reputation of the first opus and the piracy, impossible to shine for Eddie Brock. To be confirmed tomorrow, with the first day in France …

    Start Paris 2 pm (post-2000):

    Spider-Man 3: 27,995 (all-time high)
    Avengers – Endgame: 18,021
    Spider-Man 2:16 141
    Avengers – Infinity War: 10,667
    Spider-Man: 10,645
    The Dark Knight Rises: 7,771
    Spider-Man – Far From Home: 7,625
    X-Men 2: 7621
    Captain America – Civil War: 6,950
    Avengers – Age of Ultron: 6,586
    Joker: 6,083
    Avengers: 5,922
    Iron Man 2: 5 715
    Batman v Superman – Dawn of Justice: 5,602
    Captain Marvel: 5,380
    X-Men – The Final Showdown: 5,367
    The Dark Knight: 4,877
    Man of Steel: 4,850
    Hulk: 4,719
    Suicide Squad: 4,704
    Iron Man 3: 4,634
    Iron Man: 4,331
    Thor – The Dark World: 4,310
    Spider-Man – Homecoming: 4,224
    Superman Returns: 4,157
    Deadpool: 4,054
    The Amazing Spider-Man: 3,942
    X-Men – Days of Future Past: 3,860
    X-Men: 3,712
    Doctor Strange: 3,662
    Batman Begins: 3,631
    Deadpool 2: 3 558
    X-Men Origins – Wolverine: 3,433
    Justice League: 3,327
    Fantastic Four (2005): 3,242
    Black Panther: 3,236
    X-Men – The Beginning: 3,126
    Thor: 2,979
    Wolverine – Battle of the Immortal: 2,955
    Daredevil: 2,907
    Thor – Ragnarok: 2,895
    Wonder Woman: 2,883
    Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: 2,882
    X-Men – Revelation: 2,874
    Constantine: 2,866
    Logan: 2,846
    The Amazing Spider-Man – A Hero’s Fate: 2,843
    Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: 2819
    Guardians of the Galaxy: 2,819
    Black Widow: 2,805
    Captain America – The Winter Soldier: 2,610
    Fantastic 4 and the Silver Surfer: 2,582
    Ant-Man and the Wasp: 2,493
    Blade II: 2312
    X-Men – Dark Phoenix: 2 302
    Fantastic Four (2015): 2,157
    Venom: 2,126
    Watchmen – The Guardians: 2 107
    Aquaman: 1,942
    Captain America – First Avenger: 1,826
    The Incredible Hulk: 1,824
    LEGO Batman – The Movie: 1809
    Blade – Trinity: 1,585
    Ghost Rider: 1,497
    Catwoman: 1,473
    Shazam: 1468
    Elektra: 1,284
    Green Lantern: 1,247
    Birds of Prey: 1,174
    The New Heroes: 1,137
    Spider-Man – New Generation: 1 109

    VENOM – LET THERE BE CARNAGE: 830

    The Suicide Squad: 715
    Ghost Rider – Spirit of Vengeance: 627
    The Punisher (2004): 592
    The New Mutants: 520
    [Ant-Man : chiffre inconnu]

    Venom: Let There Be Carnage is made by Andy Serkis and released in France on October 20, 2021, with Tom hardy (Eddie Brock / Venom), Woody harrelson (Cletus Kasady / Carnage), Michelle williams (Anne Weying), Naomie harris (Frances Barrison / Shriek), Reid scott (Dan Lewis) and Stephan graham (Patrick Mulligan).


