Venom – Let There Be Carnage: The French box office… a first day with 161,674 admissions!

To pick up on the debate that takes place in the comments, some films are indeed more or less Parisian (France / Paris-Periphery coefficient)… For its first day of operation in France, Venom: Let There Be Carnage achieved 161,674 admissions (including 76,160 previews). It is hardly less than Venom (190,054 entries), which allows this sequence to be positioned between Black widow (184,770 entries) and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (98,630 entries). As for the end of the career, Venom (2,284,848 entries) will of course not be reached; but with the help of the All Saints’ Day holidays, Eddie Brock should logically finish between Natasha Romanoff (1,664,277 entries) and Shang-Chi (1,343,241 entries). That is to say a score that is most classic for a secondary superhero in the Covidian period. With that, see you on Sunday for a new world point!

First day France (post-2000):

Spider-Man 3: 804 354

Avengers – Endgame: 692 142

Spider-Man 2: 502 494

Spider-Man: 480,288

Spider-Man – Far From Home: 453 503

The Dark Knight Rises: 423,970

Avengers – Infinity War: 405,058

Avengers – Age of Ultron: 333,303

X-Men – The Final Showdown: 331,000

Iron Man 3: 318 216

X-Men 2: 310 592

Suicide Squad: 307,062

Avengers: 302,730

Joker – 291 152

Captain America – Civil War: 288 662

Deadpool: 285,711

The Dark Knight: 253,858

The Amazing Spider-Man: 251 226

X-Men – Days of Future Past: 248,522

Wolverine – Battle of the Immortal: 236 127

Spider-Man – Homecoming: 233,579

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: 232 682

Guardians of the Galaxy: 231,384

The Amazing Spider-Man – Hero’s Fate: 225,381

Thor – Ragnarok: 223,148

Deadpool 2: 216 242

Man of Steel: 215,242

Captain Marvel: 212,199

Fantastic Four (2005): 210,404

Fantastic Four and the Silver Surfer: 208,717

Thor – The Dark World: 204 882

Iron Man 2: 204 491

Doctor Strange: 197,428

Batman v Superman – Dawn of Justice: 196,016

X-Men: 195,792

Venom: 190,054

Iron Man: 186,781

Black Widow: 184,770

Fantastic Four (2015): 184,633

Hulk: 183,558

Black Panther: 178,202

X-Men Origins – Wolverine: 177 184

Logan: 172,409

X-Men – Revelation: 163,303

VENOM – LET THERE BE CARNAGE: 161 674

Ant-Man and the Wasp: 158,825

Wonder Woman: 157,337

X-Men – The Beginning: 150 541

Aquaman: 150,003

Thor: 149,381

Superman Returns: 146,007

Justice League: 130,050

New Heroes: 124,979

The Incredible Hulk: 116,770

Batman Begins: 111,820

Captain America – The Winter Soldier: 110,798

Constantine: 104,702

Ant-Man: 102,010

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: 98,630

Daredevil: 93,385

X-Men – Dark Phoenix: 87,991

Blade II: 87 208

Green Lantern: 86 918

Ghost Rider: 86,356

Captain America – First Avenger: 82,657

LEGO Batman – The Movie: 74 867

Shazam: 70,998

Watchmen – The Guardians: 68 152

Blade – Trinity: 63,244

Catwoman: 57,217

Birds of Prey: 55,035

Spider-Man – New Generation: 47,597

The Suicide Squad: 45 224

Ghost Rider – Spirit of Vengeance: 40,674

Elektra: 39 833

The New Mutants: 26,279

The Punisher (2004): 16,330





Sunday, Venom attracted 3,723,000 viewers on TF1 (vs. 2,284,848 cinema admissions)… Will this fine performance translate into a success for the sequel at the French box office? Beginning of response today with the first Parisian figures. At 14 hours, Venom: Let There Be Carnage made 830 admissions, where Venom was nearly triple (2,126 admissions) …

This is the worst start of a Marvel production since Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (627 entries), hardly better than The Suicide Squad (715 admissions) and significantly less than Black widow (2,805 entries) and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2,882 entries). Between the previews which filled the tank, the reputation of the first opus and the piracy, impossible to shine for Eddie Brock. To be confirmed tomorrow, with the first day in France …

Start Paris 2 pm (post-2000):

Spider-Man 3: 27,995 (all-time high)

Avengers – Endgame: 18,021

Spider-Man 2:16 141

Avengers – Infinity War: 10,667

Spider-Man: 10,645

The Dark Knight Rises: 7,771

Spider-Man – Far From Home: 7,625

X-Men 2: 7621

Captain America – Civil War: 6,950

Avengers – Age of Ultron: 6,586

Joker: 6,083

Avengers: 5,922

Iron Man 2: 5 715

Batman v Superman – Dawn of Justice: 5,602

Captain Marvel: 5,380

X-Men – The Final Showdown: 5,367

The Dark Knight: 4,877

Man of Steel: 4,850

Hulk: 4,719

Suicide Squad: 4,704

Iron Man 3: 4,634

Iron Man: 4,331

Thor – The Dark World: 4,310

Spider-Man – Homecoming: 4,224

Superman Returns: 4,157

Deadpool: 4,054

The Amazing Spider-Man: 3,942

X-Men – Days of Future Past: 3,860

X-Men: 3,712

Doctor Strange: 3,662

Batman Begins: 3,631

Deadpool 2: 3 558

X-Men Origins – Wolverine: 3,433

Justice League: 3,327

Fantastic Four (2005): 3,242

Black Panther: 3,236

X-Men – The Beginning: 3,126

Thor: 2,979

Wolverine – Battle of the Immortal: 2,955

Daredevil: 2,907

Thor – Ragnarok: 2,895

Wonder Woman: 2,883

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: 2,882

X-Men – Revelation: 2,874

Constantine: 2,866

Logan: 2,846

The Amazing Spider-Man – A Hero’s Fate: 2,843

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: 2819

Guardians of the Galaxy: 2,819

Black Widow: 2,805

Captain America – The Winter Soldier: 2,610

Fantastic 4 and the Silver Surfer: 2,582

Ant-Man and the Wasp: 2,493

Blade II: 2312

X-Men – Dark Phoenix: 2 302

Fantastic Four (2015): 2,157

Venom: 2,126

Watchmen – The Guardians: 2 107

Aquaman: 1,942

Captain America – First Avenger: 1,826

The Incredible Hulk: 1,824

LEGO Batman – The Movie: 1809

Blade – Trinity: 1,585

Ghost Rider: 1,497

Catwoman: 1,473

Shazam: 1468

Elektra: 1,284

Green Lantern: 1,247

Birds of Prey: 1,174

The New Heroes: 1,137

Spider-Man – New Generation: 1 109

VENOM – LET THERE BE CARNAGE: 830

The Suicide Squad: 715

Ghost Rider – Spirit of Vengeance: 627

The Punisher (2004): 592

The New Mutants: 520

[Ant-Man : chiffre inconnu]

﹡﹡﹡﹡﹡

﹡﹡﹡﹡﹡

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is made by Andy Serkis and released in France on October 20, 2021, with Tom hardy (Eddie Brock / Venom), Woody harrelson (Cletus Kasady / Carnage), Michelle williams (Anne Weying), Naomie harris (Frances Barrison / Shriek), Reid scott (Dan Lewis) and Stephan graham (Patrick Mulligan).