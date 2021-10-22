Venom – Let There Be Carnage: The French box office… a first day with 161,674 admissions!

To pick up on the debate that takes place in the comments, some films are indeed more or less Parisian (France / Paris-Periphery coefficient)… For its first day of operation in France, Venom: Let There Be Carnage achieved 161,674 admissions (including 76,160 previews). It is hardly less than Venom (190,054 entries), which allows this sequence to be positioned between Black widow (184,770 entries) and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (98,630 entries). As for the end of the career, Venom (2,284,848 entries) will of course not be reached; but with the help of the All Saints’ Day holidays, Eddie Brock should logically finish between Natasha Romanoff (1,664,277 entries) and Shang-Chi (1,343,241 entries). That is to say a score that is most classic for a secondary superhero in the Covidian period. With that, see you on Sunday for a new world point!
First day France (post-2000):
Spider-Man 3: 804 354
Avengers – Endgame: 692 142
Spider-Man 2: 502 494
Spider-Man: 480,288
Spider-Man – Far From Home: 453 503
The Dark Knight Rises: 423,970
Avengers – Infinity War: 405,058
Avengers – Age of Ultron: 333,303
X-Men – The Final Showdown: 331,000
Iron Man 3: 318 216
X-Men 2: 310 592
Suicide Squad: 307,062
Avengers: 302,730
Joker – 291 152
Captain America – Civil War: 288 662
Deadpool: 285,711
The Dark Knight: 253,858
The Amazing Spider-Man: 251 226
X-Men – Days of Future Past: 248,522
Wolverine – Battle of the Immortal: 236 127
Spider-Man – Homecoming: 233,579
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: 232 682
Guardians of the Galaxy: 231,384
The Amazing Spider-Man – Hero’s Fate: 225,381
Thor – Ragnarok: 223,148
Deadpool 2: 216 242
Man of Steel: 215,242
Captain Marvel: 212,199
Fantastic Four (2005): 210,404
Fantastic Four and the Silver Surfer: 208,717
Thor – The Dark World: 204 882
Iron Man 2: 204 491
Doctor Strange: 197,428
Batman v Superman – Dawn of Justice: 196,016
X-Men: 195,792
Venom: 190,054
Iron Man: 186,781
Black Widow: 184,770
Fantastic Four (2015): 184,633
Hulk: 183,558
Black Panther: 178,202
X-Men Origins – Wolverine: 177 184
Logan: 172,409
X-Men – Revelation: 163,303
VENOM – LET THERE BE CARNAGE: 161 674
Ant-Man and the Wasp: 158,825
Wonder Woman: 157,337
X-Men – The Beginning: 150 541
Aquaman: 150,003
Thor: 149,381
Superman Returns: 146,007
Justice League: 130,050
New Heroes: 124,979
The Incredible Hulk: 116,770
Batman Begins: 111,820
Captain America – The Winter Soldier: 110,798
Constantine: 104,702
Ant-Man: 102,010
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: 98,630
Daredevil: 93,385
X-Men – Dark Phoenix: 87,991
Blade II: 87 208
Green Lantern: 86 918
Ghost Rider: 86,356
Captain America – First Avenger: 82,657
LEGO Batman – The Movie: 74 867
Shazam: 70,998
Watchmen – The Guardians: 68 152
Blade – Trinity: 63,244
Catwoman: 57,217
Birds of Prey: 55,035
Spider-Man – New Generation: 47,597
The Suicide Squad: 45 224
Ghost Rider – Spirit of Vengeance: 40,674
Elektra: 39 833
The New Mutants: 26,279
The Punisher (2004): 16,330
Sunday, Venom attracted 3,723,000 viewers on TF1 (vs. 2,284,848 cinema admissions)… Will this fine performance translate into a success for the sequel at the French box office? Beginning of response today with the first Parisian figures. At 14 hours, Venom: Let There Be Carnage made 830 admissions, where Venom was nearly triple (2,126 admissions) …
This is the worst start of a Marvel production since Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (627 entries), hardly better than The Suicide Squad (715 admissions) and significantly less than Black widow (2,805 entries) and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2,882 entries). Between the previews which filled the tank, the reputation of the first opus and the piracy, impossible to shine for Eddie Brock. To be confirmed tomorrow, with the first day in France …
Start Paris 2 pm (post-2000):
Spider-Man 3: 27,995 (all-time high)
Avengers – Endgame: 18,021
Spider-Man 2:16 141
Avengers – Infinity War: 10,667
Spider-Man: 10,645
The Dark Knight Rises: 7,771
Spider-Man – Far From Home: 7,625
X-Men 2: 7621
Captain America – Civil War: 6,950
Avengers – Age of Ultron: 6,586
Joker: 6,083
Avengers: 5,922
Iron Man 2: 5 715
Batman v Superman – Dawn of Justice: 5,602
Captain Marvel: 5,380
X-Men – The Final Showdown: 5,367
The Dark Knight: 4,877
Man of Steel: 4,850
Hulk: 4,719
Suicide Squad: 4,704
Iron Man 3: 4,634
Iron Man: 4,331
Thor – The Dark World: 4,310
Spider-Man – Homecoming: 4,224
Superman Returns: 4,157
Deadpool: 4,054
The Amazing Spider-Man: 3,942
X-Men – Days of Future Past: 3,860
X-Men: 3,712
Doctor Strange: 3,662
Batman Begins: 3,631
Deadpool 2: 3 558
X-Men Origins – Wolverine: 3,433
Justice League: 3,327
Fantastic Four (2005): 3,242
Black Panther: 3,236
X-Men – The Beginning: 3,126
Thor: 2,979
Wolverine – Battle of the Immortal: 2,955
Daredevil: 2,907
Thor – Ragnarok: 2,895
Wonder Woman: 2,883
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: 2,882
X-Men – Revelation: 2,874
Constantine: 2,866
Logan: 2,846
The Amazing Spider-Man – A Hero’s Fate: 2,843
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: 2819
Guardians of the Galaxy: 2,819
Black Widow: 2,805
Captain America – The Winter Soldier: 2,610
Fantastic 4 and the Silver Surfer: 2,582
Ant-Man and the Wasp: 2,493
Blade II: 2312
X-Men – Dark Phoenix: 2 302
Fantastic Four (2015): 2,157
Venom: 2,126
Watchmen – The Guardians: 2 107
Aquaman: 1,942
Captain America – First Avenger: 1,826
The Incredible Hulk: 1,824
LEGO Batman – The Movie: 1809
Blade – Trinity: 1,585
Ghost Rider: 1,497
Catwoman: 1,473
Shazam: 1468
Elektra: 1,284
Green Lantern: 1,247
Birds of Prey: 1,174
The New Heroes: 1,137
Spider-Man – New Generation: 1 109
VENOM – LET THERE BE CARNAGE: 830
The Suicide Squad: 715
Ghost Rider – Spirit of Vengeance: 627
The Punisher (2004): 592
The New Mutants: 520
[Ant-Man : chiffre inconnu]
Venom: Let There Be Carnage is made by Andy Serkis and released in France on October 20, 2021, with Tom hardy (Eddie Brock / Venom), Woody harrelson (Cletus Kasady / Carnage), Michelle williams (Anne Weying), Naomie harris (Frances Barrison / Shriek), Reid scott (Dan Lewis) and Stephan graham (Patrick Mulligan).