Vets to vaccinate 400 koalas against chlamydia in new trial

Will koalas soon be able to be protected against chlamydia? This is what is hoped by a team of scientists and veterinarians who started a new vaccination campaign in Australia on October 15. Objective: to vaccinate over the coming months no less than 400 captive and wild koalas.

Chlamydia is one of the main threats to the Australian marsupial population. This bacteria is responsible for a highly contagious transmissible infection that causes serious symptoms in mammals such as painful inflammation of the bladder, conjunctivitis associated with loss of vision or even infertility.

In southeast Queensland and New South Wales, it is estimated that more than 50% of koalas are infected with chlamydia. And the latter is the main reason animals are admitted to Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital, a veterinary hospital founded in 2004 to help wildlife.

A vaccine tested since 2014

It is to solve the problem that veterinarians are working to develop a vaccine against the pathogen. “Although many koalas infected with chlamydia can be treated using traditional antibiotics, some cannot be saved due to the severity of their infection.“said Dr. Amber Gillett, veterinarian at Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital.

“Having a vaccine that can help prevent both infection and disease severity is critical in managing the conservation of the species.The first tests of the vaccine began in 2014. Since then, phase 1 and phase 2 trials have been carried out on a total of 250 koalas, with promising results.

Attempts “have established that the vaccine is completely safe and produces a good immune response and a good level of protection“said Peter Timms, professor of microbiology at the University of the Sunshine Coast involved in the project. It remains to confirm these results on a larger sample in a phase 3 trial.

The hundreds of vaccinated koalas will be patients of the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital. They will receive a dose of the vaccine via a single injection along with their care before being released back into the wild. They will also be equipped with a microchip in order to be recognized if they represent themselves.

According to estimates from the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital, 10-20% of animals treated for chlamydia with antibiotics end up returning to the hospital. “While this vaccination will directly benefit each animal, the trial will also focus on the protection provided by vaccination.“, confirmed Prof. Timms.

“All koalas will be microchipped and the hospital will register each animal that returns for any reason over the next twelve months.“, he continued, specifying that in parallel with the tests, the steps had already been initiated with the competent authorities to register and authorize the vaccine.

Chlamydia, one threat among many

While chlamydia is a major threat, it is not the only one hanging over Australia’s koala population. The species must also cope with a rapid decline and degradation of its habitat, road accidents but also the consequences of climate change such as fires and drought.

According to a study commissioned by WWF, more than 60,000 koalas have been killed, injured and affected by the fires that ravaged part of the island-continent between 2019 and 2020. A disaster for a species whose numbers have already declined significantly in recent decades, according to many specialists and NGOs.

Since the marsupial is a difficult animal to spot in its habitat, population estimates vary widely and are subject to debate. In 2016, scientists estimated that the territory was home to more than 300,000 specimens, including 33,000 to 153,000 in Queensland and between 96,000 and 378,000 in the southern states.

For the Australian Koala Foundation (AKF), which has struggled for twenty years to count mammals, these numbers are greatly overestimated. According to the organization, the population was around 80,000 individuals in 2018 and would have dropped to 58,000 in 2021, a decrease of 30% in three years.

In 2020, the Australian government announced the launch of a massive two million Australian dollars (approximately 1.2 million euros) national plan to identify its koala population.





