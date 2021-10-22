Victims, subject of the film, grieving shoots … What we know about the fatal accident involving actor Alec Baldwin





On Thursday, October 21, actor Alec Baldwin shot dead, probably by accident, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and injured director Joel Souza, during a day of shooting the western (titled Rust), which he was filming in the US state of New Mexico, local police said on Friday. Who were the victims? Where is the investigation? How did the actor react? What was the subject of the film? Are there any precedents on sets? We summarize this tragic affair. Who were the two victims? The director of photography and the director “were shot and wounded when Alec Baldwin unloaded a gun used for filming”, Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Services said in a statement. Halyna Hutchins, 42, was evacuated by helicopter to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after by medics. Born in Ukraine in 1979, she first worked as an investigative journalist for production companies, before moving to Los Angeles to pursue a successful career in the film industry. Joel Souza, 48, was admitted to intensive care on Thursday. Living in the Bay Area, near San Francisco, with his wife and two children, he has feature films such as Operation ghosts, Break Night and Night Shift: Night Patrol. On the film Rust, his last achievement, he was also a screenwriter, while Alec Baldwin, who held the lead role, was also a producer.

What exactly happened on the set? According to the Hollywood Reporter, citing a production spokesperson, it would be a “accident” involving an accessory to be blank loaded. Sheriff’s services also indicated that the incident appears to be linked to a weapon used as an accessory on set. The investigation continued overnight from Thursday to Friday local time. As such, “Alec Baldwin has already been questioned by police “, said Santa Fe Sheriff’s spokesperson Juan Rios. “He provided statements and answered some questions. He introduced himself voluntarily and left the building after the interrogations were finished. No prosecution was initiated and no arrests were made.” The local newspaper, the Santa Fe New Mexican, posted footage of a visibly distraught Alec Baldwin taken in the parking lot on set after the tragedy. The same source specifies that his reporters saw the actor in tears after his questioning by investigators. A photograph showed a man doubled over. A western about … an accidental murder “The entire cast and crew are totally devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our sincere condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones.”the production spokesperson said in a statement. “We have stopped shooting the film for an indefinite period and are fully cooperating” to the inquiry.

Rust is a western that chronicles the life of outlaw Harland Rust, who fled with his 13-year-old grandson and younger brother, when the oldest was sentenced to be hanged for murder. As a journalist from the Inrocks on Twitter, it was, already in the footage, an accidental death that pushes the three characters to flee.

Who is Alec Baldwin? Hollywood glory in the 90s, known for his marital troubles and his irascible character, the American actor Alec Baldwin saw his career revived by television with the success of the sitcom 30 Rock or his imitations of Donald Trump. His caricature of the former President of the United States, mimicking his diction with lips pushed to the extreme and a bushy blonde wig, in the famous show Saturday Night Live, delighted audiences and earned him the 2017 Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor. In the 2000s, the New York actor, now 63, had already received two Emmy Awards, equivalent to the Oscars for American television, for the sitcom 30 Rock, where he played a studio boss opposite Tina Fey. With its seven seasons, the comedy had signed a real success for Baldwin and considerably improved his reputation as an actor. The eldest and most famous of the four Baldwin brothers with acting careers – the others are Stephen, William and Daniel – Alec first peaked during the 80s and 90s, notably with Working girl, Beetlejuice, Hunting for Red October. In The singer and the billionaire and Guet-Apens, he shared the poster with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger. They formed one of the most glamorous couple of the time, before divorcing.

Deadly precedents on other shoots In March 1993, actor Brandon Lee, 27, son of martial arts star Bruce Lee, died on the set of the film. The Crow, after being shot in the stomach. The weapon used to fire during a scene was supposed to contain only blank bullets. But the autopsy revealed that he had been hit by a .44 caliber projectile that got stuck in the barrel and dislodged by the detonation of the blank cartridge. The prosecutor in charge of the investigation had concluded that “negligence”. Many years ago, in 1915, iconic American director and producer Cecil B. DeMille, was shooting a western, The Captive, where his concern for realism led him to use real bullets in a scene to break down a door. In the next scene, an extra, who forgot to remove the live bullet from his rifle, shot another extra and killed him.