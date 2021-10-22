victory for Lyon, Monaco and Rennes, draw for Marseille

It was almost perfect. Only the draw of Marseille, Rome, at Lazio (0-0) deprived French football of a full card, Thursday, October 21, in European Cups. Lyon defeated Sparta Prague after a spectacular match (4-3) in the 3e Europa League day, during which Monaco won in Eindhoven (2-1). In the Europa League Conference, Rennes took the lead of their group after their victory against the Slovenes of NS Mura (2-1).

Lyon striker Karl Toko Ekambi scored twice on October 21, 2021, in Prague during OL’s victory against Sparta. PETR DAVID JOSEK / AP

Led 2-0 in Prague, Olympique Lyonnais overthrew Sparta to finally win 4-3. This success gives OL a serious glimpse of qualification thanks to their third victory in as many games.

Surprised at the start by a double from Lukas Haraslin (4e, 19e) OL reacted thanks to Karl Toko Ekambi (42e) just before half-time. Houssem Aouar, captain of the evening, then equalized before Lucas Paqueta (67e), whose entrance galvanized his family, then Toko Ekambi (88e), again, do not give the coup de grace.

The reduction of the gap of Ladislav Krejci (90 + 6) does not change anything, Lyon (9 points) takes the lead in group A with five points ahead of its evening opponent.

AS Monaco managed to snatch in the last minutes a very valuable success (2-1) on the lawn of PSV Eindhoven, which allows them to take control of group B of the Europa League, with two points ahead of the Real Sociedad.

But what a contrast between the two periods of the match! Solid and enterprising during the first forty-five minutes, the Monegasques on the other hand suffered terribly after the break.

Niko Kovac’s players had returned to the locker room with a goal in advance thanks to the Dutchman Myron Boadu, very disappointing since the start of the season but perhaps inspired by his return to the Netherlands, where he shone under the colors of the ‘AZ Alkmaar. At the 19e minute, perfectly launched by Caio Henrique, he scored his first goal for the Principality club.

PSV then took control of the match in the second half, pushing the Monegasques far in their camp and multiplying the chances. The Dutch only achieved one, by Gakpo (59e).

The coming into play of Ben Yedder and Diop gave Monaco a little air. The three points fell to the 89e minute, when, on the left side, Caio Henrique concluded his overflow with a decisive cross on Sofiane Diop who offered victory to ASM.





Marseille is treading water

The Marseillais Dimitri Payet stopped in his tracks by Lazio, in Rome, on October 21, 2021. FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP

OM followed in Rome a third consecutive draw in the Europa League, against Lazio (0-0), three days from receiving PSG at the Vélodrome in the league. But bringing back a point from Rome, the group’s initial favorite, is not a poor performance. Especially in view of the attractive second period produced by the Romans, who could have won.

With the return from suspension of Cengiz Ünder and the tenure of Arek Milik in attack, OM had something to be competitive. But the animation has long roared, with a fairly neutral possession of the Marseille ball. Milik had his chances but missed the target (20e, 30e), Ünder ran into Thomas Strakosha after a technical festival (40e).

As a good leader of the Roman attack, Ciro Immobile took charge of the second half, even hitting the crossbar (69e). Two minutes earlier, Pau Lopez had already made an important stop on Zaccagni. The Spanish goalkeeper stands out as the man of the match on the Marseille side, like the decisive head-to-head won in front of Pedro in the 87e minute.

Still, OM, third in the group with 3 points, is in a rather fragile situation: the slightest defeat, on November 4 at the Vélodrome against the Italians or during the last two days against Lokomotiv or at Galatasaray, would seriously complicate the situation. an accountant.

Stade Rennes took the lead of their Europa League Conference group by defeating the Slovenians 2-1 without shining from NS Mura in Maribor. Quickly launched on the attack, the Rennes opened the scoring on a penalty obtained and transformed with a perfect opposite by Serhou Guirassy (16e).

But as often this season, the Rouge et Noir were quickly taken back: ideally served in the axis and completely forgotten by the Rennes defense, Mitja Lotric deceived Alfred Gomis with a sharp shot (20e).

Stunned, Rennes began to run out of oil in the wheels, but Gaëtan Laborde, the good pick at the end of the transfer window in Rennes, gave the advantage to his family by resuming a strike from Baptiste Santamaria repulsed by goalkeeper Matko Obradovic ( 41e).

Despite a clear possession from Rennes, the second half was balanced, Bruno Genesio’s men lacking sharpness in the attack (27 shots including 8 on target) while the Slovenes never stopped trying their luck, in vain.

