Volcanic eruption in La Palma – The dogs trapped by the lava were actually rescued secretly by a team of anonymous benefactors

They were thought to be missing but the dogs stranded by the lava in La Palma were in fact evacuated by a team of anonymous benefactors, who organized their action in the greatest of silence, while a rescue operation by drone was planned.

The story is worthy of a movie. While everyone was busy looking for the dogs stranded on a roof in La Palma, to launch the planned rescue operation, we learned this Friday, October 22 that they have already been evacuated by a team of benefactors who remained anonymous. The rescue was carried out on Sunday.

Already Thursday, drones from the company Aerocamaras, which was to carry out the rescue, had spotted a banner on the place where the dogs had disappeared. It included this message: “Strength in La Palma, the dogs are doing well, signed the A team”. A message also signed “Team A” sent to the Leales.org platform said: “We are a team of anonymous animal keepers”.





The team had to walk through the lava

To evacuate the dogs, the members of this Team A took all the risks. Passing through the checks, they reportedly walked more than 500 meters through the dry lava to reach where the dogs were. This, by means of a thermal camera, in order to set foot in the places where the lava was the most cooled, and equipped with protective suits. The footprints spotted by Aerocamaras drones confirm this hypothesis.

Good news: several Spanish media are announcing that the dogs have been reunited with their families. But who is this famous Team A? Theories fuse, but the most relayed reports that the benefactors are actually hunters in the region. Because you have to know the surroundings like the back of your hand to perform such a feat. The mystery remains intact …