Volunteers from Restos du cœur du Var were reluctant to help undocumented migrants and migrants, they resigned

An ubiquitous situation. Last week, all the volunteers of the Restos du cœur de Fréjus abruptly resigned. A blow for the 200 families who benefit from food aid from the charity (located at 71, rue du Vignal), one month before the start of the winter season.

Since the onset of the health crisis, volunteers have been reluctant to serve and feed foreigners in an irregular situation as well as migrants. A situation that had triggered tensions with the departmental management. They ended in the massive resignation last week.

“Disagreements of point of view”

To justify this spectacular and sudden defection, a former volunteer mentions “disagreements of points of view“. It is on the side of the Var management that we must seek a more precise explanation.

“At the Restos du cœur, there is a volunteer charter, specifies Jean-Philippe Florenson, the departmental president. Anyone who comes to offer their services in our structure must respect it. In this charter, it is said that the welcome is unconditional. This means that we welcome any person who meets the financial conditions. All those that fall under the scales must be welcomed without any discrimination and without any selection. This charter was no longer respected by the volunteers“.





Volunteers urgently needed

Urgently requested to alleviate this collective defection, Claudine Delompré (who has already managed the Roquebrune-sur-Argens site for seven years), had to take up the torch. With one priority: train a motivated team as quickly as possible to resume collections and distributions. “I have no idea what happened to get us there and I don’t want to make any value judgment, she insists, diplomat. I just know I have to take the center back at short notice. There is no question of closing this site“.

Tuesday, October 19, volunteers from Muy and Toulon were able to ensure the distribution of food. Will there be enough arms next Tuesday? It will depend on the number of volunteers who will respond present. The profiles sought are very specific. “We would need two or three men to unload the truck at the Monday morning reception. We would also need at least two hostesses and eight volunteers for the distribution (Tuesdays and Wednesdays). The main quality sought is empathy“, insists Claudine Delompré.