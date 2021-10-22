Warner and Denis Villeneuve agree on the fate of the franchise

While the release of a Dune 2 more and more ink flow as the box office figures emerge, Denis Villeneuve and Warner seem to have found common ground.

The importance of the box office

Dune was talked about a lot before and during its theatrical release. The adaptation of Franck Herbert by Denis Villeneuve Yet only grossed $ 130 million at the global box office.

We knew that without a success in theaters, the project of a second part would then be aborted. Warner then cooled the director who wanted to shoot the two films at the same time: “I wanted from the start to do both parts at the same time. For various reasons, that didn’t happen, and I accepted the challenge of just doing a first act and seeing if the movie gets enough excitement to be able to do the sequel. When I did the first part, I put all my passion into it, in case that was the only one. But i’m optimistic“.

However, the European box office has apparently turned the tables. Indeed, the film was released in Europe a month before the United States, which allowed Warner to secure almost all of the European box office before the release in the USA, both in the cinema as well as on the HBO Max platform. We know that the streaming release induces many illegal downloads, therefore significant losses of money.





What do Villeneuve and the Warner think?

This European portfolio enables Dune to reassure itself at the global box office. For his part, Denis Villeneuve had a renewed optimism listening to this news. He then raised the possibility of continuing his saga Dune during an interview with the media The Playlist.

I can’t be sure the sequel will happen. I agreed to only be able to do the first part and wait and see if it generated enough enthusiasm to be asked for more. Nevertheless, the film is doing really well in Europe. We are all excited by this enthusiasm that drove people to see him in theaters. But I am not the one who will make the final decision. I have hope, but I have no control over it. But, honestly, I am at peace. We will see.”

Would one good news lead to another? Today, Ann Sarnoff, President and CEO of Warner Bros., stepped forward in the face of a possible second feature film at Deadline.

Will there be a sequel to Dune? If you’ve seen the movie, you know how it ends. So I think you already have the answer to this question. “

If it does not evoke the European box office as a pledge of a sequel, it seems to be reassuring on this point. Although the end of the film obviously calls for a second opus, Warner is the decision maker on this point, and the reality of the figures and the money recovered seems to take precedence over the wishes of director Denis Villeneuve.

There is always that Dune was released in US theaters yesterday, and its success at the American box office will be crucial for the holding or not of a “Dune 2“. Is the race against time on? We will have to be attentive to these figures in the coming weeks.