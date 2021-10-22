Good plan news We do not wait for Black Friday: 5 SSD for PS5 to seize immediately!

Since the PlayStation 5 is able to support SSDs as a memory expansion, there has been a real rush for SSDs. And we have unearthed the best of the moment that are just waiting for Black Friday.

Summary Black Friday: SSDs for PS5 to grab before they run out of stock

PS5: SSDs with heatsink to buy before Black Friday

PS5: SSDs without heatsink to grab before Black Friday

Black Friday: SSDs for PS5 to grab before they run out of stock

The PlayStation 5 is the very latest of Sony consoles. Opening the doors of 4K UHD with unfailing fluidity, the PS5 (of its little name) has enormous immersive potential.

In addition to that, it takes with it all technologies such as Ray-Tracing and DLSS, which allow easier immersion. And games like Ratchet & Clank, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut or Returnal become real invitations to travel.

However, such games take a certain place. The Open World side, the artificial intelligence, the gameplay, the features and the graphics, everything is starting to weigh heavily. Just as a few years ago, we were astonished to see games reaching 30GB, as it is common today to see games blithely exceeding 80GB.

This directly impacts consoles which, unlike PCs, cannot have their memory extended. And the same goes for the whole new generation of consoles, the PS5 in the first place.

Indeed, we no longer count the times when users feel obliged to delete a game in order to be able to install a game or a new game.





But, with the latest update, it is possible to add memory via SSD. However, the latter must meet very specific criteria. Indeed, the latter must be equipped with an M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 interface, and its storage must be between 250GB and 4TB, etc.

This is why we have made a selection of SSDs to absolutely grab before Black Friday is launched and the shelves of physical and online stores are robbed.

PS5: SSDs with heatsink to buy before Black Friday

Buy the WD_Black 500GB SSD for 143 € at Amazon

Buy the Aorus Gen4 1TB SSD for 233 € at Cdiscount

Buy the FireCuda 530 500GB SSD for 190 € at Amazon

PS5: SSDs without heatsink to grab before Black Friday

It is possible to put an SSD in the PS5 without a heatsink, however, you run the risk of the SSD overheating and having to slow down its write speed. Which would be very damaging.

So, in order to complete the SSDs that you will find below, you will find heat sinks to install on the SSDs that we offer below and that correspond to the level of sizes.

Buy the Crucial 1TB SSD for 173 € from Amazon

Buy the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD for 182 € at Amazon

The heatsinks

Buy the Be Quiet heat sink! MC1 at € 22 at Rakuten

Buy the Eluteng heat sink for € 12 from Amazon