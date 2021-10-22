what are the criteria for touching her

October net salary, 2020 income for the self-employed, CSG levels for retirees … The ceiling of 2,000 euros is variable.

Announced by the Prime Minister, Jean Castex, the inflation allowance of 100 euros is intended to be simple. But the devil is often in the details. Some examples.

• How is the limit of 2000 euros calculated?

To receive the inflation allowance of 100 euros, the employees must not have earned in October (reference month selected) more than 2,000 euros net, before withholding tax. It is therefore necessary to check on his payslip. The amount transferred by the employer to the bank account may in fact be less than 2,000 euros while the net salary is not.

We can take the example of an employee who receives 1940 euros every month. The rate of its withholding tax is 3.5%. His employer pays the tax authorities 76 euros for him. And his net salary before income tax is 2,016 euros. He will therefore not be entitled to compensation. Note that cross-border workers are excluded from the system.

For the independent (traders, craftsmen, etc.), the calculation is made on the basis of income for 2020 (state aid included). The Urssaf will pay them 100 euros in December on condition that they did not earn last year on average more than 2000 euros per month. Another condition is added: Their activity must not be just a small supplement of income. The threshold has been set at 500 euros per month.





For the retirees, the income limit is slightly less than 2,000 euros. For a simple reason: the pension funds do not communicate between them the amount of what they pay, it was necessary to have a common criterion making it possible to quickly exclude retirees whose total pensions exceed 2000 euros. However, the only information they all have is the CSG that they must apply to the pension. Bercy therefore suggested paying the allowance only to retirees who do not pay the full rate CSG (8.3%). For a retiree living alone, it is therefore necessary that the accumulation of pensions he receives does not exceed a ceiling between 1930 and 1950 euros.

• What should individual employers do?

The Urssaf will pay the 100 euros directly. With a nuance for the normal Cesu, the employee receiving his remuneration directly from his employer, the Urssaf should ask the employees concerned for a RIB in order to pay them the 100 euros. “The final decision should be decided by the end of the day” said in the entourage of the Minister of the Economy, Finance and Recovery.