What do Android apps look like in Windows 11? Our first impressions

That’s it. Microsoft has opened the floodgates and has just started deploying its Windows for Android subsystem in the beta version of Windows 11. For now, only Insider members residing in the United States can take advantage of it on their website. machine. Current access conditions require a machine set to the United States region, as well as an American Amazon account.

While these prerequisites are essential for access to the Amazon Appstore to be functional, they in no way prevent the installation and use of the Windows for Android subsystem in our latitudes.

Therefore, although it is currently not possible to download an application directly from the Amazon Appstore, it is quite possible to install some manually from APK files. To do this, we had to download the Android SDK, and enable Developer mode in the Settings of the Windows subsystem for Android.

After entering a few command lines in Windows 11 Command Prompt, we were able to manually install several Android apps from their APK files.

Applications like any other

Once Android apps are installed in Windows 11, there is little or no difference between them and other programs. They appear in the Start menu, open in a separate window, and can be viewed in full screen like any other Windows application.

The only notable difference is, at the top left of the window, a Back button is displayed to allow you to go back using the mouse, as in navigation from a mobile. On a PC with a touch screen, it is possible to navigate Android applications as one would from a dedicated tablet. In use, switching from one window to another puts the Android application in use in a kind of pause.

As for their uninstallation, it can be done with a simple right click, or by going directly through the dedicated menu in the Settings of Windows 11.





Please note that applications requiring Google services to function cannot be used under Windows, which immediately excludes a large number of applications.

At this time, not all APKs installed through Windows Subsystem for Android are working. We had to download more than ten APK files to finally obtain a fully functional application under Windows 11.

Also to discover in video:

As it stands, and in the absence of being able to download applications from the Amazon Appstore, the ability to install APKs in the Windows for Android subsystem is the opportunity to try alternative stores. By opting for a third-party store, it is possible to install applications on Windows 11 very easily, without then having to enter command lines in the Terminal.

We tried our luck with F-Droid, an application store open source.

Apps installed from this source work fine and also integrate into Windows 11 like native apps.

While waiting for Microsoft to activate the Amazon Appstore for all Insiders, there is another solution to officially download Android apps from the Amazon Appstore: by manually installing the APK file of the mobile version.

And it works ! All Android apps we downloaded from this version of the Amazon Appstore open and run on Windows 11.

The installation of Android applications in Windows 11 being for the moment still in the beta state, some crashes are to be deplored. For example, we weren’t able to run more than two apps simultaneously without the Windows for Android subsystem crashing, forcing us to close all of its windows and restart Windows 11 to get it back. functional.