What to do in Lyon this weekend (22, 23 and 24 October 2021)

Beautiful weather all over the coast! The sun will be there this weekend in Lyon. The time to stay curled up under your duvet has not yet come and the Indian summer is playing extra time. In the absence of gloomy weather, it’s a deluge of cool events looming on the horizon.

Here are the 17 events not to be missed this weekend in Lyon.

Friday, October 22, 2022

5:00 p.m.> Lyon 5 > Festive thrift store

Do you like second-hand clothes, drinks and partying? Direction the Laura Palmer Weekend to Baston. On site: a storage room, a flea market, workshops, things to drink and good sound. It’s from 5 p.m. (and it’s also Saturday) and it’s FREE.

More information

7:00 p.m.> Lyon 1 > Big night

The House M launches a new party format: Back To Bock. On the program of the evening, the binouse with Tigre Bock, the big sound with Terror Mike et DJ Pone, but also beer pong and a blind test. It’s from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. and admission costs € 7 in presale.

More information

8:00 p.m.> Lyon 7 > Clip tournament

This weekend at the Municipality, takes place the Clip Festival. The great festive music video competition will allow you to discover talented music groups and videographers. For this first evening, come and discover the first part of the selection of selected clips and vote for your favorite. It starts at 8 p.m. (and it’s also Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon) and it’s FREE.

More information

8:30 p.m.> Villefranche > Concerts

The festival New Voices is currently taking place in Beaujolais, it is a good opportunity to go and see what is happening around Lyon. For example this evening, on the big stage of the Villefranche Theater you can listen Yseult, Tessae and Cara son. It’s at 8:30 p.m. and it costs € 25.

More information

9:00 p.m.> Lyon 7 > Retro gaming party

Because there is nothing more satisfying than winning a race to the wire Mario kart, we owe it to you to talk to you about the return of mario kart tournaments to theAlma Bar. It is the legendary N64 version released in 1996 which will serve as a battlefield. Beginning of hostilities at 9 p.m. It is FREE.

More information

23h00> Lyon 2 > Big night

We end the night, at theEmbassy, the oldest electro club in town to let yourself be carried away by the house sounds of Fanck roger which has just released 44, an album which celebrates its 20 years of career. It’s from 11 p.m. to 6 € and entry costs 5 €.

More information

Halloween is coming to Exalto… and it’s not for children! 8 exceptional evenings will take place in the multiplexes Exalto in Villeurbanne, Décines and Dardilly… You are more of a Team Halloween Night by Prison Island, Team Nightmare City (murder party in a post apocalyptic atmosphere) or Team Beer Pong Tournament Before the Purge… ? More “peaceful”, the Haunted Manor escape game is accessible all year round at Exalto Dardilly… A good way to get in the mood!

More information

Saturday 23 October 20201

10:00 am> Lyon 7 > Gardening

the Girondins garden, in Gerland, is hosting the 48 hours of urban agriculture. Gardening and planting workshops, exhibitions, conferences… Come and discover the actors of urban agriculture in Lyon. It’s 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and it’s FREE.

More information

11h00> Lyon 3 > Zero waste

the Food Society, the Part-Dieu food court is organizing a small festival Zero waste. On the program are workshops and screenings to learn to live without leaving a lot of packaging behind us. It’s 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (and it’s also Sunday) and it’s FREE.

More information

2:00 p.m.> Lyon 3 > Hip-hop thrift store

This Saturday, Boomrang do his Street Shop. On site, find brands of Lyonnaise clothes and second-hand clothes before going on bamboche from 8 p.m. during the hip hop party. It’s from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. and it’s FREE.

More information





6:00 p.m.> Lyon 7 > Street Art aperitif

We attack the evening at the Halle Debourg where the festival Fresh paint is doing his 8th night. After admiring the works of street art present, you can drop beers and jiggle on the set of Kevin Scherschel. It’s from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and admission to the evening + the exhibition costs € 5.

More information

The romans are back This weekend, at Lugdunum – Museum and Theaters Romans, A conference will be held which will inaugurate the temporary exhibition “In Quest of Power”. The curators Patrice Faure & Frédéric Hurlet will reveal to you how the emperors romans gain and maintain power. Strategies, alliances and usurpations will be discussed. You will also be offered the test of a board game in collaboration with the play team. See you this weekend to find out and discover more! Event FREE but reservation required.

More information

7:00 p.m.> Vaulx en Velin > Feminist hip hop party

It will also be a question of hip hop at Grrrnd Zeroooo with the Female Hip-Hop Collective. On site: dance, rap, DJs and beer, all 100% girl. It’s from 7 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and it’s at FREE PRICE.

More information

9:30 p.m.> Lyon 7 > Departure drink

We end the evening at DIY livestation, or Bernadette, figure of the night scene in Lyon, will make the Lyon crowds dance one last time before leaving for the capital (another one who has not read this article). It may send heavy for this final set. It’s from 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. and it’s FREE.

More information

On the occasion of Halloween, the Caves of La Balme, located 45 minutes from Lyon, offer a treasure hunt evening for young and old. Between the Origins of Halloween and the disappearance of a guide, there is only one step: Find, during the holidays, a 100% family adventure from October 28 to 31. Extend the mystery in a darker version (from 12 years old), only on October 31, between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Only by reservation!

More information

Sunday 23 October 2021

10:00 am> Villeurbanne > Wines and flea market CANCELED

Drinking wine and hunting for furniture, this is a great program for a Sunday morning. This is what the Fleas of the Canal with the event Let’s Broc. In addition to the traditional flea market, winegrowers fromAOC Saint Joseph, will make you taste their wines. It’s 10 a.m. 3 p.m. and it’s FREE, but you have to reserve your place.

More information

EDIT: the event has been canceled

11:30 am> Villeurbanne > Brunch-Theater

We knew the festive brunches, the cine-brunches, the brunch-brocantes and the brunch sales of plants, here come the brunches theater. This is what the Sharpener with his Brunch at Show. For this first opus, the company Amadeus rocket will take the stage for the improv show Blabla. It’s at 11:30 am and it costs € 27.

More information

12h00> Lyon 7 > Bohemian market

Puces and Love, it is the new bohemian market that offers once a month The Municipality. About fifteen designers and local brands will be present. Perfect for finding cool decor, a unique outfit or gift ideas. In addition you can eat on site in one of the 5 stalls present. It’s from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and it’s FREE.

More information

3:00 p.m.> Lyon 4 > Urban walk

Did you know that the Center for the History of the Resistance and Deportation (CHRD for close friends) offers walking tours to help you discover the history of Lyon? This Sunday, the theme is: the secret places of the Resistance. The departure takes place at 3 p.m. in front of the Croix-Rousse metro station. It lasts 2 hours and it costs 6 €.

More information

6:00 p.m.> Lyon 2 > big party

We end the weekend at Sugar which celebrates the return of its evenings Children of the Sound. Come and vibrate under the assaults of the Japanese DJ, Soichi Terada and the resident DJ Pablo valentino. It’s 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and it’s FREE (if you arrive before 7 p.m. and there are still places, otherwise it is 16 €).

More information

How about celebrating Halloween with music? Indeed theLyon Auditorium invites you to an evening of horror. The Orchester National de Lyon will perform there again the music of great classics of horror cinema from Psychosis to the Dents of the Sea through the Night on the Bald Mountain (Fantasia). The concert is staged by Jean-Christophe Hembert (well known to Kaamelott fans) and has some nice surprises in store for you (you can even come disguised). It’s Friday 29th, Saturday 30th and Sunday 31st and it starts at € 8.

More information.

Total cost for our tips: € 75

☕️ If you are looking for a brunch idea, here is our TOP 20 brunch in Lyon.

🌲 If you are looking for an idea for a walk around Lyon, we have what you need in our Walks section.

🎨 If you want to make an exhibition, take a look at our Culture section.

👶 If you’ve got kids, head over to FamilyCrunch for our pick of cool things to do with the family this weekend.

📺 And you can also find our tips for the weekend on TV every Friday at 5:45 p.m. on BFM, in the Top Sorties program.