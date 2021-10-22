what we have learned about the extent of climate change since COP25

With 10 days of COP26 in Glasgow, no one knows if world leaders will agree to do more to fight global warming. However, since the previous COP, natural disasters and climate reports demonstrate more than ever the urgency to act.

The year 2021 was marked by giant fires, in Greece in particular © AFP / ANGELOS TZORTZINIS

December 14, 2019, COP25 ends. Two weeks of negotiations in Madrid with a slogan: “Time for action”, which turned out to be inappropriate to say the least, given the results obtained. UN Secretary-General António Guterres does not hide his disappointment so much country commitments are not up to the challenge of global warming. Moreover, the nations could only agree on the drafting of a text presenting good intentions to take urgent measures to make up for the delay in respecting the Paris Agreement on the climate.

Neither the previous IPCC reports, nor the mobilizations of young people for the climate, nor the multiplication of disasters which bear the mark of climate change, have been able to exert strong enough pressure on the leaders of the some 200 countries gathered. All eyes are now on this COP26 in Glasgow, because between the two editions, many reports have been published, showing a more rapid and significant degradation of the climatic and ecological situation in the world, and the need of the nations to act really.

The IPCC alert

It is a call to action launched regularly for thirty years. The IPCC climate experts published the first part of their sixth report last August (it will be unveiled in full in 2022). Incomplete, but no less alarmist on the way in which global warming is evolving: faster and more strongly. The threshold of 1.5 degrees, contrary to the last estimate of 2018, will not be reached in 2040 but in 2030. Worse, if nothing is done actively, it could be the failure of the Paris Agreement, the historic mobilization of 2015, which plans to limit the rise in temperatures “well below“of 2 degrees, and if possible at 1.5 degrees compared to the pre-industrial era. For the Secretary-General of the UN, this ratio is”a red alert for humanity“.

Heatwaves and floods will multiply. We have already seen this this summer with the big fires in the United States, Greece and Turkey, the historic heat waves in Canada and Siberia, or even the dramatic floods in Germany and China. These extreme events will “intensify“, underlined on France Inter the climatologist and former vice-president of the IPCC, Jean Jouzel, last August, “and in addition we are talking about a combination of extreme events, such as heat wave and heat wave at the same time“. The experts are very clear: humanity is both responsible for climate change and the solution to these problems. The IPCC is the authority figure with each publication of a report, with the potential effect of electroshock. The precedent was published in 2014, one year before the COP21. NGOs and observers hope that history will repeat itself this year, so that real commitments are finally made, after six years of virtual standstill.

To read – Environment Accelerated warming, “irreversible” changes, “extreme” phenomena: the alarming report of the IPCC

Temperature records

From the start of 2020, only one month after COP25, the European Copernicus service launches an alert: this month of January 2020 is the hottest ever recorded on the planet, with an average temperature 0.03 degrees higher than that of the previous record. dated January 2016. The year 2019 which has just passed, moreover, is the second hottest on record. The finding confirms the estimates of scientists who predict an increase in temperatures of 4 to 5 degrees by 2100 if nothing is done.

A year later, in January 2021, Copernicus confirms the trend. The 2011-2020 decade is the hottest ever, and 2020 is breaking all records: hottest year tied with 2016, and record temperature in Europe. Compared to the pre-industrial period (1850-1900), it was about 1.25 degrees warmer. The most worrying figure concerns the Arctic and Siberia: in these regions, the temperature was 6 degrees higher than normal, with major consequences for the melting of the ice cap. In particular, it was 38 degrees in Verkhoyansk, unheard of.

But it’s not just the atmosphere that’s concerned: several studies published in 2020 and 2021 have also found that never have the oceans been so hot, not only endangering marine ecosystems but also playing on climate degradation.





Melting ice and threat to biodiversity

Climate change is the number one threat to natural World Heritage, says a report published in December 2020 by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. A third of the 252 natural World Heritage sites are concerned, in particular the Great Barrier Reef. A finding confirmed and clarified in October 2021 by the United Nations Environment Program. We learn in their last report thatbetween 2009 and 2018, 14% of coral reefs disappeared, due to the continuous increase in the temperature of the oceans.

In September 2021, it is the level of arctic ice which is the center of attention. The Copernicus State of the Oceans Report shows that it is at the lowest level ever. Between 1979 and 2020, the Arctic lost the equivalent of six times the size of Germany in area. In general, melting ice, a consequence of global warming, is responsible for a rise in sea level of more than three millimeters per year. With the key: disappearances and migrations of animal species. The IUCN forecasts are clear: 25% of the world’s species could disappear by 2050.

To read – “Climate bomb” company: the world of finance continues to support oil and gas projects in the Arctic

No respite from the pandemic

Containment all over the planet has brought most human activity to a standstill, but ultimately with little effect on the climate. In a report from the United Nations Environment Program, published in December 2020, the following observation is made:The drop in carbon dioxide emissions during the year of confinement was 7% (a record!) did not have sufficient effect to even temporarily reverse the curve. A study published by the journal Nature Climate Change a few months earlier, which already gave this figure, estimated that it would take global containment per year until 2030 to achieve the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees.

On the other hand, “a green recovery from the pandemic“, explains UNEP, could” pallow the emission levels forecast for 2030 to come closer to the levels necessary to achieve the objective of 2 degrees warming.“But it seems to be off to a bad start: between 2010 and 2030, according to UN experts, global emissions should have increased by 16%.

“If governments invest in climate action as part of the resumption of the pandemic and if they step up their commitments to aim for net zero emissions at the next climate meeting, emission levels may approach thresholds broadly compatible with the goal of limiting warming to 2 degrees. “

Diplomatic conditions finally met?

Have natural disasters around the world finally convinced countries to act? Few countries, especially the largest and most polluting ones, have been spared by fires or floods in recent years, but many still leave doubts about making strong commitments at the next COP. This summer, the UN was annoyed that only 113 countries (which account for 49% of global emissions) had presented revised commitments. Since then, at the last count, 144 countries (which account for more than half of global emissions) have submitted revised plans. A next point will also take place on October 25 and we are still awaiting contributions from China, India and Saudi Arabia.

Among the leading countries, it is necessary to underline the return of the United States impelled by Joe Biden. Unlike his predecessor, Donald Trump, since his arrival, the American president has had great ambitions for his country in terms of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, with a snowball effect on other countries. Canada, Japan and South Korea have made similar commitments this year. The European Union is no longer alone in trying to convince other nations that swift action must be taken. Last June, at the instigation of the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, the G7, failing to have succeeded in agreeing on strong commitments, agreed to no longer finance new coal-fired power plants in the foreigner by the end of the year.

But what about the G20? Last week, Russia took a step forward by announcing a gradual abandonment of coal, with a target specified by Vladimir Putin: nearly 80% less emissions by 2050. But it will not make the trip to Glasgow. Last month India, through the Quad (the alliance with the United States, Japan and Australia), promised decisions “ambitious“, without saying which ones. India has not yet assured the UN of its coming to COP26. Neither Saudi Arabia, let alone China, a country responsible for more than a quarter of CO2 emissions in the world.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is on a ridge line. On the one hand, it is sending out strong signals: by announcing a few days ago that it will no longer finance coal-fired power stations abroad, but also more generally that it is investing massively in renewable energies, with recently the start of work for a giant wind and photovoltaic park. He even announced last year the goal of achieving carbon neutrality in 2060 to everyone’s surprise. On the other hand, as specified last month, it allows both imports of coal from Australia and revives its production. Without the real involvement of China in this COP26, even in the event of successful mobilization of the leaders, it will be illusory to speak of victory for the climate.