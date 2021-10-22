which artists participate in the tribute program?

On the occasion of the centenary of the birth of Georges Brassens, France 3 is broadcasting an exceptional program in his tribute this Thursday, October 21 at 9:05 p.m. A day with Brassens, with a multitude of artists who will perform his songs.
It’s a show that goes off the beaten track… To celebrate the centenary of the birth of the singer and poet Georges brassens, France 3 offers us, from sunrise to sunset, A day with Brassens this Thursday, October 21 at 9:05 pm, a stroll through Sète, a city so dear to her heart. Guided by Daphne Bürki and Raphäl Yem, this walk takes us from the port to the market, passing by the Sea Theater or the heights of the city to meet a host of artists who perform songs from Brassens, under the direction of musical director Pierre Souchon. And let’s go for an ox! At the corner of a street, facing the sea or among the fishing nets, the artists perform, in their own way and live, some famous songs of Georges brassens. Unexpected interpretations, astonishing duo or trio formations: this exceptional evening has some wonderful surprises in store.
Prestigious guests in tribute to Brassens
We will find a large part of the musical scene that Brassens continues to inspire and fascinate and to carry his texts high: Alain Souchon, Francis Cabrel, Benjamin Biolay, Carla Bruni, Élodie Frégé, Raphaël, Thomas Dutronc, Gauvain Sers, Barbara Carlotti , Gaëtan Roussel, Sanseverino, Joyce Jonathan, Ours, Pierre Souchon (who also sings!), Jeanne Cherhal, Imany, Bon Entendeur, Angélique Kidjo, Giovanni Mirabassi, Les Copines first … François Morel and Yolande Moreau will also offer us the pleasure of seeing them sing.
A day with Brassens : a concert at the Théâtre de la Mer to end this trip to Sète
The end of this beautiful stroll in Sète will end with a concert at the Théâtre de la mer. Entrusted to the teams of France 3 Occitanie, this exceptional first part of the evening highlights the know-how and the creativity of the regional branches which offer a very special tribute. original and up to the occasion. To enrich this evening, this event will be followed by the documentary Brassens by Brassens at 10:45 p.m.